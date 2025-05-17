BC Bulletin

Live Blog: Boston College Baseball at Cal (Game 2)

The Eagles look to even their series with the Golden Bears on Friday night.

Kim Rankin

Boston College Baseball (BCBirdball) via X

The Boston College Eagles (25-27, 10-18 ACC) baseball team is looking to even its series with the Cal Golden Bears (21-29, 8-20 ACC) on Friday night.

In the opening game of the series on Thursday, Cal earned the 8-6 win after hitting a pair of two-run home runs in the bottom half of the ninth inning by Jacob French and Max Handron to walk off the Eagles.

The outcome did not impact the ACC standings as Boston College is still sitting in 14th place and Cal is still in 16th.

Projected Starting Lineups

Boston College’s Starting Lineup:

Cal’s Starting Lineup:

3B Patrick Roche

2B Jarren Advincula

CF Josiah Ragsdale

LF Carl Schmidt

RF Jack Toomey

1B Dominic Smaldino

DH Kyle Wolff

CF Jacob French

C Gunnar Johnson

SS TJ Moutzouridis

2B Adam Magpoc

DH Max Handron

1B Vince Cimini

3B Cade Campbell

LF Colin Larson

C Alex Birge

SS Sam McNulty

LF Seth Gwynn

Live Updates

[Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information. The most recent update will be at the top]. 

Pregame

  • First pitch is set for 9 p.m. ET.

How to Watch

Who: Boston College Eagles and Cal Golden Bears

When: Thursday, May 15 at 9 p.m. ET
            Friday, May 16 at 9 p.m. ET
            Saturday, May 17 at 4 p.m. ET

Where: Stu Gordon Stadium, Berkeley, Calif. 

TV: ACCNX 

Last Outing, Cal: The Golden Bears suffered a series loss to the No. 2 Florida State Seminoles last weekend. Cal dropped the opening game 8-2 and the finale 5-1. The team won the middle game 5-0. 

Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles swept their two-game set at UMass Lowell over the weekend, 8-3 and 5-0. 

Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was last season during the MLB Desert Invitational in Scottsdale, Ariz. Boston College beat Cal 12-10 on Feb. 18, 2024.

Read More:

feed

Published
Kim Rankin
KIM RANKIN

Kim Rankin is a 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. She joined On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, Missouri Tigers On SI, and now Boston College Eagles On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games. Connect with Kim on X/Twitter at @kmrankin1 and follow the site at @BostonCollegeSI.

Home/All Things BC