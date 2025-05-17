Live Blog: Boston College Baseball at Cal (Game 2)
The Boston College Eagles (25-27, 10-18 ACC) baseball team is looking to even its series with the Cal Golden Bears (21-29, 8-20 ACC) on Friday night.
In the opening game of the series on Thursday, Cal earned the 8-6 win after hitting a pair of two-run home runs in the bottom half of the ninth inning by Jacob French and Max Handron to walk off the Eagles.
The outcome did not impact the ACC standings as Boston College is still sitting in 14th place and Cal is still in 16th.
Projected Starting Lineups
Boston College’s Starting Lineup:
Cal’s Starting Lineup:
3B Patrick Roche
2B Jarren Advincula
CF Josiah Ragsdale
LF Carl Schmidt
RF Jack Toomey
1B Dominic Smaldino
DH Kyle Wolff
CF Jacob French
C Gunnar Johnson
SS TJ Moutzouridis
2B Adam Magpoc
DH Max Handron
1B Vince Cimini
3B Cade Campbell
LF Colin Larson
C Alex Birge
SS Sam McNulty
LF Seth Gwynn
Live Updates
[Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information. The most recent update will be at the top].
Pregame
- First pitch is set for 9 p.m. ET.
How to Watch
Who: Boston College Eagles and Cal Golden Bears
When: Thursday, May 15 at 9 p.m. ET
Friday, May 16 at 9 p.m. ET
Saturday, May 17 at 4 p.m. ET
Where: Stu Gordon Stadium, Berkeley, Calif.
TV: ACCNX
Last Outing, Cal: The Golden Bears suffered a series loss to the No. 2 Florida State Seminoles last weekend. Cal dropped the opening game 8-2 and the finale 5-1. The team won the middle game 5-0.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles swept their two-game set at UMass Lowell over the weekend, 8-3 and 5-0.
Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was last season during the MLB Desert Invitational in Scottsdale, Ariz. Boston College beat Cal 12-10 on Feb. 18, 2024.