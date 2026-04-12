No. 10 Boston College Women's Lacrosse Falls to Virginia: The Rundown
No. 10 Boston College women’s lacrosse snapped its three-game win streak with a 17-14 loss to Virginia on Saturday afternoon.
Marissa White opened the scoring and Molly Driscoll gave the Eagles a 2-1 lead early in the first quarter, but Virginia scored six unanswered goals, a stretch that bled into the second quarter, and never looked back.
The closest Boston College got to retaking the lead was Giulia Colarusso tying the game at 9 with 7:26 to go in the third, however the Cavaliers responded and scored five straight goals to go up 14-9.
Down the stretch, Boston College outscored Virginia 5-3, but it was not enough to come back from its deficit.
Next up, Boston College will host No. 3 Syracuse on Thursday evening for the regular season finale. Face off is set for 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPNU.
The Rundown: Sunday, April 12, 2026:
- Boston College men's basketball transfer guard Akbar Waheed III is visiting St. Bonaventure this weekend. Waheed III was the first Eagle to announce he was entering the transfer portal this offseason.
- Class of 2028 defensive tackle and tight end Darwin Mendes visited Boston College today. Mendes is a product of Central Catholic High School in Lawrence, Mass.
- Boston College men's basketball has reached out to Delaware transfer forward Macon Emory.
Boston College Eagles Saturday Scores:
- Women's Lacrosse: Virginia 17, No. 10 Boston College 14
- Men's Tennis: No. 31 SMU 4, Boston College 0
- Baseball: No. 23 Boston College 8, Virginia Tech 7
- Softball: Syracuse 6, Boston College 4 (9 innings)
Boston College Eagles Sunday Schedule:
- Sailing: Boston College at Thompson Team Race | New London, Conn.
Boston College at Oberg Trophy | Cambridge, Mass.
Boston College at Central Series 4
- Rowing: Boston College at Knecht Cup | Cherry Hill, N.J. | Live Stats
- Women's Tennis: Boston College vs. Georgia Tech | Weymouth, Mass. | 10 a.m. ET | Live Stats
- Baseball: Boston College vs. Virginia Tech | 1 p.m. | ACCNX | Live Video | Live Audio | Live Stats
- Softball: Boston College vs. Syracuse | 1 p.m. | ACCNX | Live Video | Live Stats
Countdown to Boston College football's season opener:
146 days.
Boston College Quote of the Day:
"Everybody's offseason was as strange as there's ever been. But I think the rhythm, at least for me, it comes from playing."Matt Ryan
We'll Leave You With This:
Check Us Out On:
Follow us on....
- X (formerly known as Twitter): @BostonCollegeSI
- Facebook: For Boston
- YouTube: For Boston
- Threads: @BostonCollegeOnSI
- Bluesky: @BostonCollegeOnSI.bsky.social
- Instagram: @bostoncollegeonsi
Follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Threads, Bluesky, and Instagram for the latest Boston College news.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Kim Rankin is the lead writer for Boston College On SI. The 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. She joined Alabama Crimson Tide On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, but has also contributed to Missouri Tigers On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games.Follow kmrankin1