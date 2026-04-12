No. 10 Boston College Women's Lacrosse Falls to Virginia: The Rundown

No. 10 Boston College women’s lacrosse snapped its three-game win streak with a 17-14 loss to Virginia on Saturday afternoon.

Marissa White opened the scoring and Molly Driscoll gave the Eagles a 2-1 lead early in the first quarter, but Virginia scored six unanswered goals, a stretch that bled into the second quarter, and never looked back.

The closest Boston College got to retaking the lead was Giulia Colarusso tying the game at 9 with 7:26 to go in the third, however the Cavaliers responded and scored five straight goals to go up 14-9.

Down the stretch, Boston College outscored Virginia 5-3, but it was not enough to come back from its deficit.

Next up, Boston College will host No. 3 Syracuse on Thursday evening for the regular season finale. Face off is set for 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPNU.

The Rundown: Sunday, April 12, 2026:

Boston College men's basketball transfer guard Akbar Waheed III is visiting St. Bonaventure this weekend. Waheed III was the first Eagle to announce he was entering the transfer portal this offseason.

🚨 BREAKING: Per sources, Boston College FR G/F Akbar Waheed III, Daemen University JR Guard Zach Philipkoski and Daemen University JR Center Ben Bill are all making visits with St. Bonaventure this weekend. — Spencer Bates (@SpencerBates_) April 11, 2026

Class of 2028 defensive tackle and tight end Darwin Mendes visited Boston College today. Mendes is a product of Central Catholic High School in Lawrence, Mass.

Boston College men's basketball has reached out to Delaware transfer forward Macon Emory.

Delaware Wing Macon Emory (@EmoryMacon) has received interest from the following programs, he tells TPR:



Kansas State

Baylor

Tulsa

Duquesne

Boston College pic.twitter.com/xFYGYagnH5 — The Portal Report (@ThePortalReport) April 11, 2026

Boston College Eagles Saturday Scores:

Women's Lacrosse: Virginia 17, No. 10 Boston College 14

Men's Tennis: No. 31 SMU 4, Boston College 0

Softball: Syracuse 6, Boston College 4 (9 innings)

Boston College Eagles Sunday Schedule:

Sailing: Boston College at Thompson Team Race | New London, Conn.

Boston College at Oberg Trophy | Cambridge, Mass.

Boston College at Central Series 4

Rowing: Boston College at Knecht Cup | Cherry Hill, N.J. | Live Stats

Women's Tennis: Boston College vs. Georgia Tech | Weymouth, Mass. | 10 a.m. ET | Live Stats

Softball: Boston College vs. Syracuse | 1 p.m. | ACCNX | Live Video | Live Stats

Countdown to Boston College football's season opener:

146 days.

Boston College Quote of the Day:

"Everybody's offseason was as strange as there's ever been. But I think the rhythm, at least for me, it comes from playing." Matt Ryan

We'll Leave You With This:

Played for something bigger than us today #kals pic.twitter.com/KB3mzu2vrz — Boston College Baseball (@BCBirdBall) April 12, 2026

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