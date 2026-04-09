Report: Boston College Men's Basketball Forward Planning to Enter Transfer Portal

Boston College men’s basketball has lost another player to the transfer portal.

Eagles forward Jason Asemota is planning to enter the transfer portal, according to a report from On3Sports national basketball reporter Joe Tipton via X.

Boston College forward Jason Asemota plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, @JoeTipton reports.



Asemota is a former top-40 recruit and is represented by @excelbasketball.https://t.co/Im777miSMM pic.twitter.com/VTCLTUTQWq — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) April 9, 2026

Asemota played one season in Chestnut Hill after transferring from Baylor. This past season, he saw time in 21 games, all off the bench, and averaged 7.9 minutes, 3.1 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 0.1 assists per game.

While at Baylor for the 2024-25 season, Asemota played in 24 games and averaged 6.2 minutes, 1.6 points, 1.5 rebounds, and 0.2 assists per game.

The Lynn, Mass., native was a four-star prospect from the class of 2024. He ranked No. 52 nationally, No. 15 in small forwards, and No. 3 in the state of Ariz., according to 247Sports Composite. He attended Hillcrest Prep in Phoenix, Ariz., for high school.

"Jason brings great length and athleticism to our perimeter. He is very versatile and possesses a lot of intangibles,” said former Boston College men’s basketball head coach Earl Grant in 2025. “He can really shoot the ball and also has a burst attacking the rim. His length and wingspan should put him in position to be a lock down defender.”

Asemota is one of 10 Eagles that have entered the transfer portal this offseason. He joins guard/forward Marko Radunovic, forward Kany Tchanda, guard Caleb Steger, forward Jayden Hastings, guard Donald Hand Jr., guard Fred Payne, forward/center Boden Kapke, guard Luka Toews, and guard Akbar Waheed III.

Last season, Boston College went 11-20 overall, 4-14 in ACC play, and finished 17th in the conference standings. One day after the season ended, Grant was fired after five seasons with the program.

Athletic director Blake James hired UConn assistant coach Luke Murray to become the program’s 14th head coach on March 26.

The transfer portal window opened on Tuesday and will stay open until April 21.

2026 Boston College Men’s Basketball Transfer Portal Departures:

Akbar Waheed III - Guard - 6'6", 205 lbs. - Freshman Luka Toews - Guard - 6'1", 190 lbs. - Sophomore Boden Kapke - Forward/Center - 6'11'', 255 lbs. - Junior Fred Payne - Guard - 6'2, 185 lbs. - Redshirt Sophomore Donald Hand Jr. - Guard - 6'5", 210 lbs. - Redshirt Junior Jayden Hastings - Forward - 6'9", 240 lbs. - Redshirt Junior Caleb Steger - Guard - 6'5", 210 lbs. - Freshman Kany Tchanda - Forward - 6'9", 200 lbs. - Sophomore Marko Radunovic - Guard/Forward - 6'6", 205 lbs. - Freshman Jason Asemota - Forward - 6'8", 205 lbs. - Sophomore