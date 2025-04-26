No. 2 Boston College Women’s Lacrosse Advances to ACC Championship With Win Over No. 3 Stanford
The No. 2-seeded Boston College Eagles women’s lacrosse team has advanced to the ACC Championship after defeating the No. 3 Stanford Cardinal 16-9 in the semifinals on Friday night.
Both teams notched quick scores to open the game. Boston College’s Rachel Clark put the Eagles in front first with 11:41 to go in the frame, then Stanford’s Ava Arceri knotted the game at 1 less than 30 seconds later.
The Eagles responded with a goal by Mckenna Davis, but two straight scores by the Cardinal put it up 3-2 early.
Boston College’s Mia Mascone scored in the final six seconds of the quarter to tie the game up at 3 after the first.
The Eagles’ offense got hot in the second quarter, outscoring Stanford 6-1. Boston College saw scores from Clark, Molly Driscoll, Kylee Colbert, and three from Emma LoPinto to give Boston College the 9-4 advantage heading into halftime.
Stanford’s sole goal of the second came from Lindsey Devir with 5:33 to go in the half.
Coming out of the break, the two teams went head-to-head in the third quarter with Boston College earning the slight advantage.
The Eagles recorded five goals in the quarter from Clark, Davis, Devon Russell, and two from LoPinto compared to Stanford’s four goals from Jordyn Case, Aliya Polisky, and two from Arceri.
The performance in the quarter gave Boston College a 14-8 lead going into the final 15 minutes of play.
In the fourth, Boston College tacked on two final goals by Clark and LoPinto to secure the victory.
Stanford added one more goal to its score in the quarter by Devir.
Eagles goalie Shea Dolce tallied 10 saves and a .526 save percentage.
Next up, Boston College will take on the No. 1 UNC Tar Heels in the championship game on Sunday afternoon. Face-off is set for noon ET on ACC Network.