Where Boston College Women’s Lacrosse is Seeded For 2025 ACC Championship

The conference announced seeding, opponents, and times for the tournament which will take place next week.

Kim Rankin

Boston College Women’s Lacrosse (bcwlax) via Instagram

Boston College women’s lacrosse capped off the regular season with a 17-2 win over Syracuse on Thursday night. 

With the performance, the Eagles moved to 15-1 overall and 8-1 in ACC play which earned them the No. 2-seed in the ACC Tournament which starts next week. 

UNC earned the No. 1 seed followed by Boston College, Stanford is No. 3, Duke is No. 4, Clemson is No. 5, Syracuse is No. 6, Virginia is No. 7, and Virginia Tech is No. 8. 

Boston College will take on Virginia in the quarterfinals round on Wednesday afternoon at 5 p.m. ET on ACC Network. 

As for the rest of the games, UNC will face off against Virginia Tech to open the tournament on Wednesday at 11 a.m., Duke will play Clemson at 2 p.m., and Stanford will square off against Syracuse at 8 p.m., to finish off the first round. 

The semifinals will take place on Friday, April 25. The winner of UNC/Virginia Tech will play the winner of Duke/Clemson at 5 p.m., while the winner of Boston College/Virginia will play the winner of Stanford/Syracuse at 8 p.m. 

The two teams remaining will face off in the ACC Championship on Sunday, April 27 at noon. 

All games will be aired on ACC Network. 

2025 ACC Women’s Lacrosse Championship Schedule: 

(All times ET) 

Wednesday, April 23 – Quarterfinals

11 a.m. – No. 1 North Carolina vs. No. 8 Virginia Tech

2 p.m. – No. 4 Duke vs. No. 5 Clemson

5 p.m. – No. 2 Boston College vs. No. 7 Virginia

8 p.m. – No. 3 Stanford vs. No. 6 Syracuse

Friday, April 25 – Semifinals

5 p.m. – North Carolina/Virginia Tech winner vs. Duke/Clemson winner

8 p.m. – Boston College/Virginia winner vs. Stanford/Syracuse winner

Sunday, April 27 – Championship Game

Noon – Semifinal Winners

Full Bracket

2025 ACC WLAX bracket. Photo Credit: theACC.com
theACC.com

