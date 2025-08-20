Pough, Boldin and Fleming Boast Future 'Big Three' Potential in BC's Wide Receiver Room: Just a Minute
Lewis Bond isn’t afraid to call himself the best route runner in the Boston College football wide receiver room. According to Bond, himself, junior Jaedn Skeete, and redshirt sophomore Reed Harris are kind of like the “Big Three” of the position group.
"I would say we all got different skillsets,” Bond said. “Reed is the bigger, taller guy. Skeete brings the speed. I think I'm the best route runner, I won't lie."
But just behind the top trio of BC pass catchers on the Eagles’ 2025 depth chart is another “Mini Big Three” that have shown a great deal of potential throughout fall training camp.
The “Mini Big Three” consists of Dawson Pough, Ned Boldin Jr., and Semaj Fleming, who are all true freshmen and are poised to be the future of the Eagles' wideout corps for the next three or more years.
“They came in here hungry,” Bond said. “They came in here ready to work. And they’re getting their opportunities, and they’re taking them and [making] the most of those opportunities. So I’m glad to see that. I think all of them got a bright future, and it’s good to see them taking advantage.”
All southerners, both Fleming (Orlando, Fla.) and Boldin (Pahokee, Fla.) hail from “The Orange State,” while Pough was born in Leesburg, Va.
As a senior at Edgewater High School, Fleming was named a Preseason First-Team All-Central selection in the state. Fleming additionally collected Wide Receiver MVP honors at Orlando’s Under Armour Camp in 2024.
Pough arrived in Chestnut Hill, Mass., as a top-35 overall prospect from the state of Virginia, per 247Sports and On3, and was named the district Offensive Player of the Year in both 2023 and 2024. As a senior at Tuscarora High School, the six-foot, 193-pound wideout accounted for over 1,700 all-purpose yards with 30 total touchdowns.
Boldin, meanwhile, has wide receiver royalty in his family.
The BC rookie is a second cousin of former National Football League wide receiver Anquan Boldin, who is also from Pahokee and went on to play in the Atlantic Coast Conference for Florida State.
Anquan played 13 seasons in the NFL—seven for the San Francisco 49ers, three for the Baltimore Ravens, three for the Arizona Cardinals, and one with the Detroit Lions—and was drafted in the second round of the 2002 NFL Draft (pick 54).
Anquan has seven 1,000-yard years to his name, and his illustrious professional football career came to a climax when he won a Super Bowl in 2013 as the 49ers’ leading wideout in terms of receiving yards, catches, and touchdowns.
Having that type of individual as a family member was probably invaluable for Boldin, who is quick off the line of scrimmage and has smooth hands, while he was growing up.
While Boldin, Pough, and Fleming mostly play with the second-team unit, receiving passes from backup quarterback Grayson James and occasionally seeing first-team looks, the Eagles’ new passing threats are proving why they can be trusted once the regular season commences on Aug. 30.
“I think some of them are a little bit ahead of the curve,” BC head coach Bill O’Brien said of the young talent in the wide receiver room on Aug. 5, the fifth day of fall training camp.
Bond said that he doesn’t necessarily think this is the deepest wide receiver room he’s been a part of—Bond played alongside former BC wide receiver Zay Flowers for his first two years on the Heights—but it’s exciting for him to be the player that everyone looks up to.
“You can say that about every group, [because] I think every group that I’ve been a part of had depth,” Bond said. “This group is a lot of guys that I’ve seen grow up. So I think that’s the coolest part. Like I’ve seen Skeete since his freshman year, Reed, [Ismael Zamor], all them guys grow up. It’s kind of fun to see it that way.”