Boston College Football Training Camp Day 17 Notebook
The Eagles continued their final week of training camp on Wednesday morning.
In this story:
The Boston College Eagles football team continued its last week of training camp on Wednesday morning.
Boston College Eagles On SI reporter Graham Dietz was in attendance of the practice outside Fish Field House.
Below are the sights, sounds, and observations from Day 17 of training camp.
Boston College Training Camp Day 17 Notebook
- Wednesday was arguably one of the most competitive days at camp so far.
- DB Syair Torrence recorded a one-handed interception against WR Reed Harris. The ball was intended for WR Dawson Pough.
- Reed Harris beat out CB Amari Jackson for a reception from QB Dylan Lonergan.
- WR Lewis Bond caught a touchdown pass from Dylan Lonergan.
- DB Max Tucker had multiple pass breakups.
- Dylan Lonergan made arguably the throw of the day with a lob to the deep-outside corner to WR Semaj Fleming, who made a nasty cut to beat the D with outside leverage.
- On short 3rd downs, Dylan Lonergan completed a pass to a wide open TE Jeremiah Franklin and DB Ashton McShane had a diving pass breakup.
- Dylan Lonergan hit WR Jaedn Skeete with a long ball, but the pair also had a miscue later on which resulted in a pick from DB KP Price.
- DL’s Sedarius McConnell and Chuck Nnaeto each had a tackle for loss.
- On 7v7, Dylan Lonergan hit Reed Harris on a deep ball.
- Dawson Pough caught back-to-back passes from James over Isaiah Farris. The second catch he completely mossed Farris.
- QB Grayson James dished out TD throws to Ty Lockwood and Pough in the redzone.
- In an 11v11, long third-down situation, the offense could not get the ball snapped because the music was too loud, which the defense on the field and on the sideline loved.
- Then, Dylan Lonergan hit Reed Harris in the intermediate and the offense on the sideline jawed back.
- Grayson James made an unbelievable throw to Luke McLaughlin down the left sideline for about 30 yards over Charlie Comella and Carter Davis. James was airing it out today on repeat and was not afraid to take the deep shot in a contested situation.
- Once redzone 11v11 came around, the intensity was at an all-time high, and the trash talking flew back and forth. That's when Syair Torrence intercepted Lonergan in a contested 1v1 with Harris, and Torrence got up in Harris' face to let him hear it.
- Favor Bate recorded a pressure/sack.
- Bam Crouch lit up Bo MacCormack on a run up the gut, then made a terrific pursuit/tackle of Broome off a screen.
- Ty Clemons forced a fumble.
- Jordan McDonald/MacCormack ran for TDs.
Boston College Training Camp Quotes
- Owen McGowan on the defense: "I think defensively, we're definitely ahead of last year. Just like I said, like scheme-wise and understanding and guys becoming more veteran in the system, I think that's that's put us ahead. Just another year under Coach Lewis and Coach O'Brien."
- Lewis Bond on Dylan Lonergan: "He's a leader. He's a guy who demands a lot from everybody. So I think when he came in here he was ready to be the QB1, just like Grayson. ... They both take the approach as QB1, even with how the depth chart shaped out."
Other Training Camp Notebooks
Boston College Football Fall Training Camp Day 8 Notebook: Team Scrimmage
Boston College Football Training Camp Day 12 Notebook
Boston College Football Training Camp Day 16 Notebook
Read More:
Published