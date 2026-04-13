Where Boston College Baseball is Ranked After Week 9

Boston College baseball went 4-1 in last week’s slate of the games.

The Eagles won both their midweeks, the first an 11-1 run-rule win over UMass in eight innings in the first round of the Beanpot on Tuesday and the second a 13-3 run-rule win over Dartmouth on Wednesday in seven innings.

Over the weekend, Boston College won its series with Virginia Tech to claim its fourth conference series win this season. The Eagles dropped the series opener 9-8 in 11 innings on Friday, but won the following two games 8-7 on Saturday at Fenway Park in the annual ALS Awareness Game and 6-2 on Sunday in the finale.

With the performances, Boston College dropped one spot to No. 24 in D1Baseball’s Top 25 and moved up one spot to No. 22 Baseball America’s Top 25.

Both outlets have a similar top five this week, but have a different team in the final spot.

D1Baseball has UCLA as the top team in the nation followed by Georgia Tech at No. 2, UNC at No. 3, Texas at No. 4, and Georgia at No. 5 while Baseball America has UCLA at No. 1, Georgia Tech at No. 2, UNC at No. 3, Texas at No. 4, and Oregon State at No. 5.

In total, six ACC teams made the rankings across the two outlets. Joining Georgia Tech, UNC, and Boston College in both rankings is Florida State and Virginia. NC State is ranked at No. 15 in Baseball America’s poll, but is not ranked in D1Baseball's poll.

Below are the full rankings for this week.

D1Baseball Top 25- Week 10

(ranking, team, record)

UCLA, 33-2 Georgia Tech, 30-5 UNC, 30-6 Texas, 27-7 Georgia, 29-8 Oregon State, 28-7 Coastal Carolina, 26-9 Florida State, 24-11 Virginia, 26-11 Texas A&M, 27-7 Alabama, 26-11 USC, 30-7 Auburn, 24-11 Oklahoma, 24-11 West Virginia, 24-8 Arkansas, 24-13 Mississippi State, 26-10 Kansas, 26-10 Oregon, 26-10 Florida, 27-10 UCF, 20-12 Southern Miss, 25-11 Arizona State, 26-11 Boston College, 26-12 Ole Miss, 26-11

Dropped Out: Nebraska, LSU

Baseball America Rankings- Week 10

(ranking, team)

UCLA Georgia Tech UNC Texas Oregon State Auburn Florida Georgia Texas A&M USC Oklahoma Coastal Carolina Florida State Arkansas NC State Alabama Mississippi State West Virginia Kansas Southern Miss Arizona State Boston College Virginia Ole Miss Liberty