Where Boston College Teams Stand At The Start Of The New Year, The Rundown: January 3, 2025
The New Year is underway and Boston College winter sports are already ramping back up a few days into 2025.
Both men's and women's basketball had games on the first and second day of the year, each ending in entirely different results.
In its third game of conference play, the men's basketball team picked up its first ACC win against the Miami Hurricanes following legendary coach Jim Larrañaga's retirement by a score of 78-68.
After losing four of its final six games to end 2024, Earl Grant's team began 2025 with a win that featured a season-high 49 points in the second half along with a erasing a 19-point deficit, the program's largest home comeback ever.
The Eagles now sit at 9-5 with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets awaiting tomorrow at noon ET in Atlanta, Ga.
It was a less successful beginning for the lady Eagles, as their new year started with an 86-59 loss at the hands of the No. 15 Duke Blue Devils last night.
After a 6-1 start, Joanna Bernabei-McNamee's team has gone 4-5 as its power conference opponent schedule ramped up in the final few weeks of 2024. The ladies are just 1-4 against power four opponents so far this season and also 1-2 to begin conference play.
The ladies will look to bounce back against another ranked opponent on Sunday afternoon, as they will travel to Raleigh, NC to take on the No. 19 North Carolina State Wolfpack.
Tonight, BC women's hockey starts its second semester with a matchup in Conte Forum versus the UConn Huskies.
After a 1-3 start to their season, the ladies bounced back and finished their first semester with a respectable 12-6 record along with a 9-4 conference record which is third in the Hockey East conference standings.
Katie Crowley's team is currently ranked 12th in the country as they look to start off 2025 strong at 6:00 p.m. ET.
The men's hockey team starts its second semester a week from today as it looks to continue its quest for a title after a strong 2024 portion of its schedule.
The team currently sits at 12-3-1 overall and 6-2-1 in conference, second overall behind Maine. The Eagles are ranked second in the country behind the Michigan State Spartans, a team they went 1-1 against in their first weekend of the season.
Greg Brown's team begins 2025 with a two game set on the road against the Merrimack Warriors on January 10th and 11th.
Today’s Schedule:
Women's Ice Hockey vs. UConn | 6 p.m. EST | Live Stats
Eagles Results:
Women's Basketball: Boston College (10-6, 1-2) 59, Duke (11-3, 2-0) 86
Countdown to Boston College baseball’s season opener:
42 days.
Did You Notice?
- Boston College is hosting 2026 5-star prospect Toni Bryant on an official visit this upcoming week.
- Former BC offensive lineman Chris Lindstrom was selected to his third Pro Bowl.
- Former Boston College receiver Zay Flowers was selected to his first Pro Bowl.
“It’s just been an unbelievable ride for me, like a Boston kid, from Mattapan, to be able to play 14 years in the league, and the city that I grew up in, for the team that I watched, for the Celtics, man, it's just -- and to play at BC, which is the collegiate kind of equivalent of the Celtics, it's just -- you guys from Boston know, I don't have to explain it to you. It's been unbelievable. My family got to see me play at each level, in high school, college and the pros.”- Dana Barros
We'll Leave You With This:
Special Media:
Check us out on…
- X (formerly known as Twitter): @BostonCollegeSI
- Facebook: Boston College Eagles on SI
- YouTube: Boston College Eagles on SI
- Threads: @BostonCollegeOnSI
- Bluesky: @BostonCollegeOnSI.bsky.social