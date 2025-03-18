Where Boston College Women's Lacrosse Ranks After Week 5
The Boston College Eagles women’s lacrosse team went a perfect 2-0 in its slate of games last week.
The Eagles recorded a midweek road win over UAlbany 20-4 on Wednesday and earned its tenth win of the season with an 18-5 home victory over conference opponent Louisville on Saturday.
With the performances, the Eagles stayed atop both the KANE Media Poll and IWLCA Coaches Poll this week. In the KANE poll, Boston College had 17 first-place votes and 449 points.
Both rankings had the same top five in Week 6 with UNC at No. 2, Northwestern at No. 3, Maryland at No. 4, and Stanford at No. 5.
The two polls also had eight ACC teams make the rankings this week.
Joining Boston College, UNC, and Stanford include Syracuse, Duke, Virginia, Clemson, and Notre Dame.
Below are the full rankings for this week.
KANE Women's Division I Media Poll Week 6
(Rank, team, first-place votes, points, record)
- Boston College (17)- 449, 10-0
- UNC (1)- 432, 8-0
- Northwestern- 415, 7-1
- Maryland- 379, 6-1
- Stanford- 367, 9-1
- Johns Hopkins- 360, 6-2
- Yale- 344, 7-1
- Syracuse- 303, 5-4
- Florida- 302, 6-2
- Princeton- 290, 6-2
- James Madison- 251, 5-2
- Michigan- 235, 5-3
- Duke- 224, 6-3
- Virginia- 216, 5-3
- Clemson- 192, 6-3
- Penn- 177, 4-2
- Loyola Maryland- 160, 5-4
- Ohio State- 153, 8-0
- Stony Brook- 140, 4-2
- USC- 99, 7-2
- Notre Dame- 86, 5-4
- Harvard- 75, 5-2
- Drexel- 56, 6-2
- Navy- 44, 6-3
- Denver- 36, 5-3
IWLCA Division I Coaches Poll Week 6
(Rank, team)
- Boston College
- UNC
- Northwestern
- Maryland
- Stanford
- Yale
- Johns Hopkins
- Florida
- Syracuse
- Princeton
- Michigan
- Virginia
- Duke
- James Madison
- Clemson
- Penn
- Loyola Maryland
- Stony Brook
- Ohio State
- Notre Dame
- USC
- Navy
- Harvard
- Denver
- UConn