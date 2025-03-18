BC Bulletin

Where Boston College Women's Lacrosse Ranks After Week 5

The Eagles keep the top spot in both the polls.

Kim Rankin

The Boston College Eagles women’s lacrosse team went a perfect 2-0 in its slate of games last week. 

The Eagles recorded a midweek road win over UAlbany 20-4 on Wednesday and earned its tenth win of the season with an 18-5 home victory over conference opponent Louisville on Saturday. 

With the performances, the Eagles stayed atop both the KANE Media Poll and IWLCA Coaches Poll this week. In the KANE poll, Boston College had 17 first-place votes and 449 points. 

Both rankings had the same top five in Week 6 with UNC at No. 2, Northwestern at No. 3, Maryland at No. 4, and Stanford at No. 5. 

The two polls also had eight ACC teams make the rankings this week. 

Joining Boston College, UNC, and Stanford include Syracuse, Duke, Virginia, Clemson, and Notre Dame.

Below are the full rankings for this week. 

KANE Women's Division I Media Poll Week 6

(Rank, team, first-place votes, points, record)

  1. Boston College (17)- 449, 10-0
  2. UNC (1)- 432, 8-0 
  3. Northwestern- 415, 7-1
  4. Maryland- 379, 6-1
  5. Stanford- 367, 9-1
  6. Johns Hopkins- 360, 6-2
  7. Yale- 344, 7-1
  8. Syracuse- 303, 5-4
  9. Florida- 302, 6-2
  10. Princeton- 290, 6-2
  11. James Madison- 251, 5-2
  12. Michigan- 235, 5-3
  13. Duke- 224, 6-3
  14. Virginia- 216, 5-3
  15. Clemson- 192, 6-3
  16. Penn- 177, 4-2
  17. Loyola Maryland- 160, 5-4
  18. Ohio State- 153, 8-0
  19. Stony Brook- 140, 4-2
  20. USC- 99, 7-2
  21. Notre Dame- 86, 5-4
  22. Harvard- 75, 5-2
  23. Drexel- 56, 6-2
  24. Navy- 44, 6-3
  25. Denver- 36, 5-3

IWLCA Division I Coaches Poll Week 6

(Rank, team)

  1. Boston College
  2. UNC 
  3. Northwestern
  4. Maryland 
  5. Stanford
  6. Yale
  7. Johns Hopkins
  8. Florida 
  9. Syracuse 
  10. Princeton
  11. Michigan
  12. Virginia 
  13. Duke
  14. James Madison
  15. Clemson
  16. Penn
  17. Loyola Maryland 
  18. Stony Brook
  19. Ohio State
  20. Notre Dame
  21. USC 
  22. Navy
  23. Harvard
  24. Denver 
  25. UConn

Kim Rankin
KIM RANKIN

Kim Rankin is a 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. She joined On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, Missouri Tigers On SI, and now Boston College Eagles On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games. Connect with Kim on X/Twitter at @kmrankin1 and follow the site at @BostonCollegeSI.

