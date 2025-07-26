BC Baseball Commit Forgoes NCAA Route, Heads Straight to Pros With Phillies: The Rundown
Logan Dawson, a former Boston College baseball commit, signed with the Philadelphia Phillies as a 2025 16th-round MLB draft choice instead of taking his talents to Chestnut Hill, Mass. next year, he told Boston College Eagles On SI on Friday.
A week and a half ago, Dawson spoke with BC Eagles On SI about debating whether to turn pro or not after the Phillies, the team Dawson grew up a diehard fan of, selected him at pick No. 491 back on July 14.
Dawson was conflicted over his decision due to the fact that it was his lifelong dream to play for Philadelphia.
Now, he has decided to forgo NCAA baseball and head straight to the Phillies’ system, fulfilling his lifelong dream.
“Philly, let’s ride,” Dawson said on X. “#RingTheBell.”
Dawson, a 6-foot-3, 190-pound right-handed pitcher, shortstop and left-handed hitter, expected to go earlier in the draft this year, but landing to the organization which made him a baseball fan made up for the feeling of falling into the later rounds.
“It made up for it,” Dawson told BC Eagles On SI. “So yeah, it just didn’t work out in the earlier round and then they took a chance on me. Might be able to get it to work but I’m so excited for both sides and I can’t be more happy with my situation right now.”
Dawson clearly wanted both sides to work—playing for the Eagles and the Phillies—saying that it would take a lot to buy someone out of the opportunity to get a BC education and play for a program which is on the rise in the Atlantic Coast Conference.
It seems that his decision dwindled down to a few minor differences, one being the exposure to tons of other major-league prospects down the professional route.
“Some pros for pro ball is just getting that opportunity to keep leveling up and really play a lot of games, get a lot of at-bats, which are both going to be incredible for my development,” Dawson told BC Eagles On SI. “But it’s just tough to see what’s the best option right now.”
Another advantage is the fact that his parents live just five minutes from the bridge which brought him to Citizens Park as a young aspiring ballplayer. If Dawson eventually moves up the minor-league ranks enough to make the professional roster, his parents could probably bike to home games if they wanted.
Today’s Schedule:
No games are scheduled for Saturday, July 26.
Eagles Results:
No games were scheduled for Friday, July 25.
Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener:
35 days.
Did You Notice?
- Boston College football head coach Bill O'Brien caught up with his former boss, Bill Belichick, the former head coach of the New England Patriots and UNC's first-year head coach.
- Boston College Eagles On SI is releasing its position previews for football before training camp starts this upcoming week. Check out our latest addition which details the quarterback competition heading into 2025.
Former BC women's lacrosse forward Rachel Clark, who was named a finalist for the 2025 Tewaaraton Award, which honors the best men's and women's NCAA lacrosse player of the year, joined Florida State's women's lacrosse staff. The Seminoles just added a women's lacrosse program this year.
Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:
"That was a great college football game. It was a disheartening loss for Notre Dame, and a great win for us.”
- Tom O’Brien
