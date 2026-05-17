Boston College Baseball Receives Double Bye With Fourth Seed in 2026 ACC Championship

On Saturday night, the bracket for the 2026 Atlantic Coast Conference Baseball Championship — which is set to begin on Tuesday in Charlotte, N.C., with four first-round matchups — was officially released, and Boston College ended up with a double bye as the fourth seed.

QUEEN CITY BOUND 🦅@BCBirdBall is headed to the 2026 ACC Baseball Championship Quarterfinals.



🏆 buy tickets: https://t.co/ZfgSPOvdFP pic.twitter.com/b7wlyVgN6d — ACC Baseball (@ACCBaseball) May 16, 2026

It is the highest tournament seed that the program has ever locked up.

See ya on Thursday



The 🦅 have locked up their highest ACC Tournament Seed in Program History pic.twitter.com/6PRUeZr9g8 — Boston College Baseball (@BCBirdBall) May 16, 2026

Georgia Tech, which swept the Eagles this weekend on the road, claimed the top seed and went back-to-back as ACC regular-season champions, while No. 2 North Carolina and No. 3 Florida State were the other two schools that received a double bye, meaning that all four teams, including the Eagles, will not play until this upcoming Thursday or Friday in the quarterfinals.

BC’s first game of the tournament is scheduled for Thursday at 7 p.m. ET, and the Eagles will eventually face the winner of No. 5 Miami’s second-round matchup against either No. 12 Stanford or No. 13 California.

After this weekend’s series loss to the Yellow Jackets, BC finished with a 36-20 overall record and a 17-13 mark in conference play, which is better than the program has ever done in both categories. The Eagles had a 19-7 record at home and a 13-10 away record.

Since BC head coach Todd Interdonato was hired after Mike Gambino left for Penn State following the conclusion of the 2023 season — which ended with a loss to Alabama in the 2023 Tuscaloosa Regional final — BC improved from a 22-31 overall record and an 8-22 conference record in 2024 to 28-29 and 11-19 in the ACC in 2025.

Heading into 2026, the Eagles were projected to finish last in the conference in the preseason ACC coaches poll, so capturing the fourth seed probably came as a surprise to everybody except the players in BC's dugout and its coaching staff.

"Right now, again, our focus is on how we play, and fortunately we get to play this week," Interdonato said after the series loss this weekend. "So that's where our focus needs to go."

Check out the full 2026 ACC Baseball Championship bracket below:

Let the games begin 🏆



The bracket for the 2026 ACC Baseball Championship is set.



🎟️ Champ Info: https://t.co/c2EvuqLmWC pic.twitter.com/FBIBKOJXUI — ACC Baseball (@ACCBaseball) May 17, 2026

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