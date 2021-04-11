Boston College Baseball Drops Second Straight to NC State

It was another disappointing loss in Brighton on Saturday, as the Eagles squandered an early lead to fall to NC State 5-4. The loss drops Boston College below .500 for the first time this season, at 14-15, and 4-13 in league play.

Boston College started off hot at the plate, scoring runs in three of the first innings. But NC State starter Sam Highfill settled down, retiring ten in a row. Boston College starter Emmett Sheehan, looked strong out of the gate, only allowing two runs in six innings, but exited the game with two runners on base. Reliever Joey Walsh came in and allowed the inherited runners to score, before giving up the go ahead an unearned run on an error.

The Eagles hitters got opportunities in the 8th and 9th inning to tie the game. But in their first attempt, Wolfpack lefty Evan Justice forced a double play. And in the 9th, Luke Gold led off the inning with a double, but a pair of ground outs and pinch hitter Ramon Jimenez struck out to end the game.

Boston College will look to salvage a win against NC State on Sunday with Alex Stiegler getting the start at 1pm. The game will be televised on ACC Network Extra.

