Boston College Plays Best Game of Season, Defeats #6 Notre Dame 10-0

Eagles got a complete performance from the team, including great pitching from Emmett Sheehan and timely hitting from the lineup.

Boston College baseball (16-19, 6-16 ACC) shook off the cobwebs that have hampered their season to take down #6 Notre Dame 10-0 at the Harrington Athletic Village. Emmett Sheehan, making his first Friday start ever, looked every bit the ace, throwing 6 1/3 scoreless innings and racking up ten strikeouts. He got out of bases loaded jams twice, including the first inning where he struck out the side after loading the bases.

The Eagles batters quickly got the Eagles out front on a bases loaded sacrifice fly, and then a home run by sophomore left fielder Daniel Baruch. Ramon Jimenez increased the lead to 5-0 with a three run home run of his own in the third innings. Dante Baldelli and Peter Burns also knocked in runs in the game.

Joey Vetrano took over for Sheehan in the 6th and hurled 2 2/3 innings of scoreless ball himself.

This was a big win for the Eagles. Even if the NCAA tournament seems out of reach, they are still playing for pride and standing in the ACC. With the win BC now has two straight wins against ranked ACC opponents, and is tied in wins with Wake Forest in the Atlantic. A win Saturday, coupled with a Demon Deacon loss, would get the Eagles out of the basement of the conference.

BC and Notre Dame wrap up the series on Saturday with a double header. Junior right-hander Mason Pelio gets the ball for the opener.

Photo courtesy of BCEagles.com/Anthony Garro