Boston College Outfielder Josiah Ragsdale Turning Pro: The Extra Point
Just one day after being selected in the seventh round of the 2025 Major League Baseball Draft, Boston College baseball outfielder Josiah Ragsdale told Boston College Eagles On SI that he has decided to turn pro instead of returning to BC for the 2026 season.
Ragsdale was selected by the Milwaukee Brewers with the No. 215 overall pick and became the only Eagle from the 2025 roster selected in the draft. Additionally, BC shortstop commit Logan Dawson was selected by the Philadelphia Phillies as the No. 491 overall pick in the 16th round.
Ragsdale, a Vineland, N.J. native who played two seasons at Iona before transferring to BC, led the Eagles in just about every offensive statistic last season, notably batting average (.319), hits (66), total bases (103) and doubles (12).
Ragsdale played—and started in—56 games and accumulated 207 at-bats in that span, which also led the team. Ragsdale’s OPS of .916 and slugging percentage of .498 cemented him as Todd Interdonato’s top bat by far of 2025.
A blend of speed, power and, above all, competitiveness, Ragsdale’s sweet lefty swing helped propel the Eagles on the offensive side despite averaging a conference-low .262 batting average and 297 RBIs last year.
Ragsdale’s slot value, according to MLB.com, is $269,700, meaning his eventual contract with the Brewers will be somewhere in the ballpark of that number.
Ragsdale plans to officially sign with Milwaukee in the upcoming days, he said.