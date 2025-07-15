Boston College Outfielder Josiah Ragsdale Turning Pro: The Extra Point

.@BCBirdBall OF Josiah Ragsdale, who was selected in the seventh round of the 2025 MLB Draft (No. 215 overall) by the @Brewers, has told @BostonCollegeSI that he will turn pro instead of returning to BC.



Ragsdale's slot value is $269,700, per MLB.



Story to come.