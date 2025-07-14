Boston College Baseball Commit Logan Dawson Selected in 2025 MLB Draft

🚨 Dawson is a Phillie! 🚨



The Philadelphia Phillies go back into the NJ high school ranks and select Eastern's Logan Dawson in the 16th round of the 2025 MLB Draft.



Dawson, a Boston College commit, posted a .316 batting average and a 2.43 ERA to close out a stellar high school… pic.twitter.com/NLiCQalVqO