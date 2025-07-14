Boston College Baseball Commit Logan Dawson Selected in 2025 MLB Draft
Boston College baseball shortstop commit Logan Dawson has been selected in the 2025 MLB Draft.
Dawson was picked No. 491 overall by the Philadelphia Phillies in the 16th round on Monday afternoon.
The prospect is a product of Eastern High School in Voorhees Township, N.J.
According to Jersey Sports Zone, Dawson plays at both pitcher and shortstop and ended his high school career batting .316 and boasting a 2.43 ERA this past season.
The 6-foot-3, 195-pound recruit climbed the rankings at both the national and state level.
Nationally, he ranked in the 500s overall and No. 129 in shortstops while in his state, he ranked No. 15 overall and No. 3 in shortstops for the class of 2025.
He committed to Boston College last summer, sharing the decision via a social media post on June 9, 2024.
“I am excited to announce my commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Boston College,” said Dawson via X.
He was the second and final Eagle to be taken in this year’s draft, joining outfielder Josiah Ragsdale, who was selected as the No. 215 overall pick (seventh round) by the Milwaukee Brewers earlier in the day.
2025 Boston College Baseball Draft Picks:
- OF Josiah Ragsdale- No. 215, 7th Round, Milwaukee Brewers
- SS Logan Dawson (commit)- No. 491, 16th Round, Philadelphia Phillies
2025 Former Boston College Baseball Draft Picks:
- C Adonys Guzman- No. 144, 5th Round, Pittsburgh Pirates
- P Julian Tonghini- No. 201, 7th Round, Washington Nationals
To see the full list of picks, check out the Boston College Baseball 2025 MLB Draft Tracker.