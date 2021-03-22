Tar Heels Score 9th Inning Run To Down Boston College 5-4 in Series Finale

A tough loss at home for the Eagles as they drop Sunday's game to UNC in a tough fought battle

Boston College dropped their series finale against UNC on Sunday 5-4 in a tight game. The Tar Heels won the game on a triple from Danny Serretti in the 9th inning to break up a 4-4 tie. The hit capped off a huge weekend for the shortstop, who also had five RBI's against BC on Friday. Joey Walsh took the loss in relief.

The game was a battle, as both teams delivered and took blows throughout the afternoon. The Eagles jumped out first when Sal Frelick scored on a double off the bat of Jack Cunningham. The Boston College first baseman had a huge last two days, and continues to build momentum at the plate.

Both teams traded runs until the fourth inning when UNC loaded the bases and scored three runs off reliever Max Gieg. But Yale transfer Alex Stiegler entered the game and pitched masterfully, throwing five innings of shut out ball that kept the Eagles in the game. BC rallied in the fifth with another big hit from Cunningham, and a sacrifice fly from third baseman Vince Cimini.

The score remained tied until the 9th, when UNC scored the go ahead run. Boston College had the lead runner in scoring position in the bottom half of the inning but couldn't bring him home.

With the loss, Boston College falls to 11-7 on the season. They resume play on Wednesday when they face off against Merrimack at Harrington Athletic Village at 3pm.

You May Also Enjoy:

CJ Felder Enters The Transfer Portal

Boston College To Play Notre Dame In NCAA Tournament

Eagles Ride Timely Hitting To Defeat UNC

Commenting: To sign up for Discus our new commenting system, just use your Twitter, Facebook or email to register and you are in, very easy and quick to sign up! To find the find comment section just look below the Around the Web section below this article and get chatting! We would love to hear your thoughts and have you join our community!

Photo courtesy of BC Athletics