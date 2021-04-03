BC Baseball Splits First Two Games Against Virginia Tech

Boston College took game one against Virginia Tech, and blew a three run lead in the ninth to get walked off by the Hokies. Here are the recaps for both games.

Thursday: Boston College 7 Virginia Tech 3

Starter Mason Pelio had his longest start of the season, hurling 6 2/3 innings in a strong start. Pelio (3-3) allowed three runs on eight hits, including two solo home runs, and two walks with five strikeouts. Boston College jumped out to an early 6-0 lead after RBI's from Luke Gold, Dante Baldelli and a home run by catcher Pete Burns. Pelio wasn't dominant, but he did what he needed to get out of multiple jams throughout the game. Joey Walsh closed the door for Boston College pitching 2 1/3 scoreless innings to earn the save.

Friday: Virginia Tech 6 Boston College 5

Boston College's bullpen couldn't seal what looked like a very winnable game as Kevin Madden hit a two run single off Max Gieg for the walk off win. Emmett Sheehan was electric as the starter, throwing 6 1/3 innings and 12 strikeouts, and 105 pitches. Boston College jumped out to an early lead with a run in the top of the first. The Eagles took advantage of a three-base error and junior second baseman Cody Morissette delivered the run with a base hit. BC added to its lead an inning later with a two-run home run to right by junior catcher Peter Burns his second of the weekend. This was a frustrating loss for the Eagles as this game was an out away from being over, but the bullpen couldn't get out of the jam.

The Eagles and Hokies will conclude their series on Saturday, a 1pm start on ACC Network Extra. Alex Stiegler will get the start for the Eagles

