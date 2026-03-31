Live Updates for No. 22 Boston College Baseball's Midweek Matchup vs Maine

BRIGHTON, Mass. — No. 22 Boston College baseball will host Maine on Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET.

The Eagles (20-9, 8-4 Atlantic Coast) were one of four new teams in the NCAA Division I baseball poll this week — along with No. 16 Alabama, No. 21 Florida, and No. 23 UCF — and they rose into that position by capturing their third ACC-series win of the year with a pair of triumphs and a loss against No. 10 Virginia over the weekend.

In that series, the pitching rotation of A.J. Colarusso, Tyler Mudd, and Brady Miller combined for 18 innings of work, in which they relinquished a combined one earned run on eight total hits while fanning 16 batters.

On the hitting side, graduate Nick Wang, freshman Luke Gallo, and senior Kyle Wolff combined for 11 RBIs on 13-for-30 batting with three extra-base hits, and three homers. The Eagles are one of only 15 schools in the nation to record three shutouts already this year.

While they have experienced a bumpy 2026 campaign for the most part, the Black Bears (5-20, 3-3 America East) are riding a two-game winning streak heading into the weekday matchup at Harrington Athletics Village.

Before losing to the Cavaliers on Sunday, 3-1, BC had a nine-game win streak going itself, which included a series sweep over California and a 17-0 rout of UVA on Saturday.

The Eagles are 11-17 against Maine all-time with an 11-14 record as the hosts. In their last meeting, on April 30, 2025, BC dropped a 5-4 loss to the Black Bears in extra innings.

Here is the game thread for Tuesday's non-conference matchup:

Live Updates:

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Pregame:

A closer look at the scenes from BC's defeat of UVA this past weekend.

The Weekend on 📽️ pic.twitter.com/6OrON8CrMQ — Boston College Baseball (@BCBirdBall) March 31, 2026

How to Watch: Boston College Baseball vs. Maine:

Who: Boston College Eagles and Maine Black Bears

When: Tuesday, March 31 at 3 p.m. ET

Where: Harrington Athletics Village, Brighton, Mass.

TV: ACCNX

Last Outing, Maine: The Black Bears earned a series win over the UMass Lowell River Hawks this past weekend. Maine lost the first game 10-1, then won the next two 9-5 and 10-6.

Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles picked up a series win against the Virginia Cavaliers over the weekend, winning the first two games 5-3 and 17-0, but losing the finale 3-1.

Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was last year on April 30. Maine beat Boston College 5-4 in 10 innings in Brighton.