Live Updates From No. 23 Boston College Baseball's 2026 ALS Awareness Game vs Virginia Tech

BOSTON, Mass. — On Saturday at 2 p.m. ET, the Boston College baseball program plays its annual ALS Awareness Game in honor of Pete Frates, who spearheaded the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge, raising over $100 million for a cure, at Fenway Park.

A former captain who played for the Eagles from 2004-07, Frates was diagnosed with Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) in March 2012, roughly five years after his graduation.

He was a stud outfielder for the Maroon and Gold, but his character — on and off the field — stood out most to his peers. That aspect of his identity was not taken from him after his diagnosis, according to BC head coach Todd Interdonato.

“Pete wasn't a special individual because he got diagnosed,” Interdonato said on Friday. “Pete was a special individual who then got diagnosed, and then how unique of a human being [he was] actually came out after that.”

Today we play for something bigger than us ❤️3⃣#kals pic.twitter.com/9e4YKU2LcJ — Boston College Baseball (@BCBirdBall) April 11, 2026

Interdonato continued: “That was where people understood his personality after his diagnosis, where everybody in this community would tell you he was an absolute gem of a human being and one of the all-time favorite BC athletes, not just baseball players, to come through BC.”

The No. 23 Eagles (24-12, 9-7 Atlantic Coast) are looking to rebound from Friday’s 9-8, extra-innings loss to the Virginia Tech Hokies (16-16, 7-9), who traveled north for a total of three games against their conference foe.

The series closer is set to take place back at Harrington Athletics Village in Brighton, Mass., on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Live Updates:

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Pregame:

First pitch is set for 3 p.m. ET.

How to Watch:

Who: No. 23 Boston College Eagles and Virginia Tech Hokies

When: Saturday, April 11 at 2 p.m. ET.

Where: Fenway Park, Boston, Mass.

TV: ACC Network

Radio: WEEI 850 AM

Last outing prior to series, Virginia Tech: The Hokies suffered an 11-4, non-conference loss to the Liberty Flames on Tuesday.

Last outing prior to series, Boston College: The Eagles run-ruled the Dartmouth Big Green 13-3 on Wednesday. Julio Solier, Ty Mainolfi, and Jack Toomey collected two hits apiece, and Nick Wang and Gunnar Johnson each recorded three RBIs.

Last meeting before series: The last time these two teams met was in 2024 for a three-game series in Brighton, Mass., from March 22-24. The Eagles were swept.