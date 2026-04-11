Live Updates From No. 23 Boston College Baseball's 2026 ALS Awareness Game vs Virginia Tech
BOSTON, Mass. — On Saturday at 2 p.m. ET, the Boston College baseball program plays its annual ALS Awareness Game in honor of Pete Frates, who spearheaded the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge, raising over $100 million for a cure, at Fenway Park.
A former captain who played for the Eagles from 2004-07, Frates was diagnosed with Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) in March 2012, roughly five years after his graduation.
He was a stud outfielder for the Maroon and Gold, but his character — on and off the field — stood out most to his peers. That aspect of his identity was not taken from him after his diagnosis, according to BC head coach Todd Interdonato.
“Pete wasn't a special individual because he got diagnosed,” Interdonato said on Friday. “Pete was a special individual who then got diagnosed, and then how unique of a human being [he was] actually came out after that.”
Interdonato continued: “That was where people understood his personality after his diagnosis, where everybody in this community would tell you he was an absolute gem of a human being and one of the all-time favorite BC athletes, not just baseball players, to come through BC.”
The No. 23 Eagles (24-12, 9-7 Atlantic Coast) are looking to rebound from Friday’s 9-8, extra-innings loss to the Virginia Tech Hokies (16-16, 7-9), who traveled north for a total of three games against their conference foe.
The series closer is set to take place back at Harrington Athletics Village in Brighton, Mass., on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.
Live Updates:
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Pregame:
- First pitch is set for 3 p.m. ET.
How to Watch:
Who: No. 23 Boston College Eagles and Virginia Tech Hokies
When: Saturday, April 11 at 2 p.m. ET.
Where: Fenway Park, Boston, Mass.
TV: ACC Network
Radio: WEEI 850 AM
Last outing prior to series, Virginia Tech: The Hokies suffered an 11-4, non-conference loss to the Liberty Flames on Tuesday.
Last outing prior to series, Boston College: The Eagles run-ruled the Dartmouth Big Green 13-3 on Wednesday. Julio Solier, Ty Mainolfi, and Jack Toomey collected two hits apiece, and Nick Wang and Gunnar Johnson each recorded three RBIs.
Last meeting before series: The last time these two teams met was in 2024 for a three-game series in Brighton, Mass., from March 22-24. The Eagles were swept.
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Graham Dietz is a 2025 graduate of Boston College and subsequently joined Boston College On SI. He previously served as an editor for The Heights, the independent student newspaper, from fall 2021, including as Sports Editor from 2022-23. Graham works for The Boston Globe as a sports correspondent, covering high school football, girls' basketball, and baseball. He was also a beat writer for the Chatham Anglers of the Cape Cod Baseball League in the summer of 2023.Follow graham_dietz