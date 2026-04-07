Live Updates for No. 23 Boston College Baseball's First Round Beanpot Matchup vs UMass

BRIGHTON, Mass. — On Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET, No. 23-ranked Boston College baseball will host UMass at Harrington Athletics Village for a first-round matchup in the 2026 Baseball Beanpot.

The winner will either go on to play Northeastern or Harvard in the Baseball Beanpot final, which is scheduled for Tuesday, April 14 at Harrington Athletics Village as well.

The Eagles (22-11, 9-6 Atlantic Coast) are coming off a series loss on the road to No. 6 North Carolina this past weekend, while the Minutemen (6-17, 2-13 Mid-American) dropped their weekend series in Amherst, Mass., to Northern Illinois.

The first Baseball Beanpot was played in 1990 at Fenway Park, and the Eagles’ 15 total championships ranks first among the four schools by a sizable margin — Northeastern is second with eight championships, the Minutemen are third with seven, and Harvard is last with five.

BC holds a 19-11 record against the Minutemen all-time, and its overall Beanpot record is 43-18-1.

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Pregame:

Beanpot Time

🆚 UMass

🕰️ 3:00 p.m..

📺 ACCNX pic.twitter.com/gTkmgqJvp6 — Boston College Baseball (@BCBirdBall) April 7, 2026

How to Watch: No. 23 Boston College vs. UMass in 2026 Baseball Beanpot first round:

Who: Boston College Eagles and UMass Minutemen

When: Tuesday, April 7 at 3 p.m. ET

Where: Harrington Athletics Village in Brighton, Mass.

TV: ACCNX on ESPN

Last outing, UMass: On Saturday, the Minutemen dropped a 6-0 loss to Northern Illinois in Amherst, Mass., to lose their three-game series with the Huskies.

Last outing, Boston College: The Eagles suffered an 8-7 loss at North Carolina on Saturday to come out on the losing side of their three-game series with the Tar Heels, who are ranked No. 6 in the nation.

Last meeting: The last time these two teams met was on April 29, 2025, in the 2025 Baseball Beanpot consolation round at Fenway Park, in which BC picked up a 13-6 victory.