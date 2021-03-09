Locked on Boston College: The Big Baseball Episode

Eagles baseball is the talk of the town, hear why they are so dangerous on today's podcast

With Boston College baseball sitting at 8-2, and #13 in the country, we decided to have a whole show dedicated to the team. Joining us is friend of the show Dan Rubin, of BCEagles.com, who has years of knowledge from following and covering the team. He talks with us about the team, and gives you a primer on some of the big names and what they could do for this program.

Rubin talks about Sal Frelick, Peter Burns, Dante Baldelli, Emmett Sheehan and Joey Vetrano. He gives us his perspective on the strengths and why it the success of the team may not just be because of talent, but also because it of the program created by head coach Mike Gambino.

If you want to get yourself on the Boston College baseball train, this is an episode that you won't want to miss!

Photo courtesy of BC Baseball Twitter