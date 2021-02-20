Boston College Coaching Candidate: Northeastern Head Coach Bill Coen

Another mid major coach with Boston College roots, could one of Al Skinner's staffers come back to the Eagles

Boston College fired head coach Jim Christian on Monday after seven seasons with the Eagles. As the coaching search begins, we will break down each potential candidate, from the realistic to the far reaches. We have already looked at six potential candidates, now let's look at Northeastern head coach Bill Coen

Name: John Becker

Age: 59

Playing Career: Hamilton

Previous Experience: Assistant with Boston College, Rhode Island, and Hamilton. Head coach at Northeastern since 2006.

Connections to Boston College: Assistant under Al Skinner from 1997-2006.

Pros: Coen checks off some of the boxes that Boston College might be looking for with a new head coach. He knows the program well, working under Al Skinner and obviously coaching at Northeastern knows Boston extremely well. He has done a masterful job turning around the Huskies, getting to two NCAA tournaments in the past five years. Coached under Al Skinner, so most likely knows what it would take to recruit at a school like Boston College.

Cons: Consistency hasn't always been there for Coen, who has been a .500 coach for most of his time with the Huskies. This should be a major red flag for the Eagles, who just fired a head coach with extensive mid-major experience, and a .500 record. At almost 60, he also isn't exactly a spring chicken, and at this point you basically know what you are going to get out of him.

Other Factors: Even with all his wins, he has one post season win (CBI/NIT/NCAA) during his tenure.

Odds of becoming Boston College Head Coach: Low. I put Bill Coen in the same bucket as John Becker of Vermont. They both have their pros and cons, but a head coach that has spent his career at a lower mid-major is not the direction the Eagles need to go right now.

