The Boston College Eagles improved to 5-0 to begin the season as they took down Tommy Amaker's Harvard Crimson squad, 74-69 in Lavietes Pavilion.

While it'll officially go down as the first road game for the Eagles, the environment in Lavietes Pavilion was by no means hostile, as Boston College fans appeared to outnumber Harvard supporters by a wide and vocal margin.

This game was won on the glass — a team effort, but one spearheaded by Brandon Benjamin, who had his first double-double with the program, on a 19-point and 13-rebound performance, with eight of them offensive.

As a group, Boston College would outrebound Harvard 37-26, and brought in 19 offensive rebounds, translating those extra possessions into 12 second chance points.

Žak Smrekar continued his streak of double-digit scoring, putting up 13 and blocking three shots, and Armoni Zeigler would play the lion's share of minutes at point, scoring 12 points and assisting seven buckets, although he would turn the ball over five times.

Money Williams would be out for the second consecutive game for Boston College, with the Eagles' leading scorer remaining out following an injury that occurred late against Maryland Eastern Shore.

Harvard trailed early but made a late push, headlined by a 20-point performance from freshman Jason Singleton on perfect shooting, and Robert Hinton and Tay Barbour would get hot down the stretch, as the experienced guards would score 18 and 14, respectively.

The first half from Lavietes Pavilion was a defensive battle, with both teams shooting just over 34% from the field, with the Eagles holding around a ten point advantage for most of the half and entering the break with a 30-22 lead.

The Eagles would start off hot, as a 9-0 start would force Tommy Amaker to take his first timeout and make some adjustments for the Crimson. Luke Hunger would pick up two quick fouls off-ball, which would be a sign of things to come in a first half for the Eagles, who accumulated 12 total fouls.

Žak Smrekar led all scorers in the opening half with 10 points, and Harvard was led by the tandem of Tey Barbour and Jason Singleton. Singleton looked like a catalyst off the bench, proving strong as a creator with the ball, sending his defender to earn some points at the rim.

The real difference maker for Boston College in the first half was the ability to capitalize on sloppiness on the offensive end for the Crimson, who stepped out of bounds twice in the first two minutes, contributing to a total of 12 points off turnovers for BC.

For Harvard, getting into the bonus early was essential to not falling to far behind, as the Crimson found themselves in the bonus with 9:12 remaining in the first half, getting six of their 22 points by way of the charity stripe.

In the second half, a couple of and-ones from Luke Hunger and Ernest Shelton would soften the blow of two Tey Barbour 3-pointers, but a combined effort with Jason Singleton would cut the lead to as few as two in the first ten minutes.

The Eagles would enter the bonus quickly this half, as Harvard recorded their seventh foul with 12:07 remaining. However, the Harvard offense would continue to thrive as Jason Singleton would command more attention, with BC lending help to Armoni Zeigler, and the freshman picking out some nice passes.

The two teams would continue to play level until the final two minutes, as Brandon Benjamin would pick up two key buckets in the paint to give Boston College a four-point lead.

Key in that build-up was a moment when Colby Duggan opted to pass up an open 3 in favor of working inside and finding a wide open pass to Benjamin, choosing not to take the long-range attempt with Boston College shooting 4-23 from deep.

A Thomas Batties II 3-pointer would cut the Boston College lead down to two with 22 seconds left, but his missed layup on the next possession would put the game out of reach for Harvard as Ernest Shelton hit a pair of free throws.

The Eagles would seal the win with more good work from the line, the Eagles shot 20-26 on the day on their way to a 74-69 victory.

Boston College will be back in action Sunday as it takes on NJIT.

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