Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Forward Demarr Langford Jr.

A.J. Black

Boston College basketball closing in on their season opener at Mohegan Sun against Villanova on November 25. To help get ready for tipoff we are going to break down the players In these breakdowns, we discuss what a stellar, standard, and subpar season would look like for them. Today we look at Demarr Langford.

There have been few recruits who come to Boston College with the pedigree of Demarr Langford Jr. A top 100 recruit on almost any recruiting service, the 6'5 Langford chose the Eagles over offers from UConn, Pitt, Providence, West Virginia and Texas Tech (amongst many others). Of course he isn't the only Langford on the team, his brother Makai transferred to the program last summer after starting his collegiate career.

What Jim Christian says about Langford:

"DeMarr comes to us as a consensus top 100 nationally-ranked prospect. He has shined at the highest levels of basketball, from AAU with Mass Rivals throughout his high school and prep leagues. But what makes me most excited and proud to have him join our program is the exceptional character he displays on and off the court.

As a player, DeMarr has elite-level athleticism and versatility at the guard position, which allows him to defend multiple positions on the court. He has an explosive, quick first step and, with our focus on individual skill development within our program, he will evolve into a guard who can play both on and off the ball. As a person, DeMarr is primed and ready to make a major impact from the minute he arrives on our campus. He comes from a wonderful family who have all played basketball at the collegiate level.

What others say about Langford:

"DeMarr is the type of high profile, New England recruit that Boston College has not had in a long time. He is as experienced and battle-tested as anyone in the region, with his play at Brewster and with Mass Rivals. His ability to contribute to winning starts defensively and will be immediately impactful with the way he moves the ball and rebounds."
- Adam Finkelstein, ESPN National Recruiting Analyst 

Stellar

Langford becomes part of the starting lineup right away and jumps in with big minutes all season long. He becomes a spark for the lineup, a huge presence on the defensive end that matches up nicely with Steffon Mitchell. While he hits a freshman hiccup now and then, it's easy to see why he was rated so highly. 

Standard

Good season all around, cycles in and out of the lineup with some of the grad transfers. Has a few rookie mistakes, but overall a solid season. He has the potential for bigger things, but as a freshman it just takes some time for it grow.

Subpar

The adjustment to college speed hits him hard, and Langford's minutes are reduced as he adjusts. Big learning curve for the year for the freshman.

