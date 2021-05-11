Locked on Boston College: Eagles Land a JUCO

Locked on Boston College is our daily Eagles podcast that gets into all the Eagles stories of the day. On today's show we look at the news that Earl Grant landed a commitment from JUCO point guard Jaeden Zackery from Chippola College. Not only was this another solid freshmen to the class, but what does adding a JUCO mean to the state of BC Athletics, and a school that doesn't typically admit students from those schools?

We also look at FCS football, and talk about why they should stick with a spring schedule. To make it work we propose a few changes, and explain why spring football could make the FCS a special attraction year in and year out.

Finally, on Monday's show we talked about BC football traditions. Many of you had strong reactions and ideas. We took your tweets and comments and recap what you had to say.

All of this and much more on today's show.

Photo courtesy of BCEagle.com/Anthony Garro