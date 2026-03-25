Boston College Men's Basketball Guard Entering Transfer Portal

Boston College men’s basketball has had its first player decide to enter the transfer portal.

Freshman guard Akbar Waheed III is planning to enter the transfer portal.

The news was first reported by 247Sports national basketball recruiting analyst Dushawn London and Waheed III confirmed the report by sharing it to his Instagram story.

“Boston College guard Akbar Waheed III intends to enter the transfer portal, source tells @247Sports,” said London via X.

Boston College guard Akbar Waheed III intends to enter the transfer portal, source tells @247Sports pic.twitter.com/H3j41Dt1Qn — Dushawn London (@DushawnLondon1) March 25, 2026

During the 2025-26 season, the North Bethesda, Md., native did not appear in a game for Boston College.

Waheed III was a three-star recruit from the class of 2025. As a prospect, he ranked No. 219 nationally, No. 49 in small forwards, and No. 7 in the state of Md., according to 247Sports Composite.

Waheed III originally committed to Boston College on July 16, 2024, and signed with the program on Nov. 15, 2024.

He chose the Eagles over Iowa, Xavier, St. Louis, and Florida State.

He was one of four players in the Eagles’ class of 2025, joining three-star forward Jack Bailey, three-star guard Caleb Steger, and unranked forward Marko Radunovic.

The class also picked up four transfers out of the portal in forward Aidan Shaw (Missouri), guard Chase Forte (South Dakota), center Boden Kapke (Butler), and forward Jason Asemota (Baylor).

This past season, Boston College went 11-20 overall and 4-14 in ACC play. The Eagles missed the postseason for the second consecutive season after Pitt defeated Syracuse 71-69 in double overtime on March 7 to take the final spot in the ACC Tournament.

In BC’s last game of the season, the team defeated Notre Dame 77-69 to pick up its 11th win of the season.

One after the Eagles’ season, head coach Earl Grant was fired after five seasons with the program.

"We are grateful to Earl for his dedication to our student-athletes and to the Boston College community over the past five seasons," said Boston College athletic director Blake James in the official press release. "Earl is a man of high character who represented our institution with class. However, we have greater expectations for our basketball program and I believe a change in leadership is necessary to change the trajectory of our program. We wish Earl and his family nothing but the best going forward."

Boston College has yet to announce Grant’s replacement.