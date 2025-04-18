Boston College Men’s Basketball Lands Baylor Transfer Forward
Boston College men’s basketball has added another addition to its roster out of the transfer portal.
The Eagles picked up Baylor transfer forward Jason Asemota on Friday afternoon, according to On3Sports national basketball reporter Joe Tipton.
“NEWS: Baylor transfer wing Jason Asemota has committed to Boston College, he tells @On3sports,” said Tipton via X. “The 6-8 freshman is a former 4⭐️ recruit and a native of Boston, Mass.”
Asemota spent his freshman campaign with the Bears. During the 2024-25 season, he appeared in 24 games and averaged 6.2 minutes, 1.6 points, 1.5 rebounds, and 0.2 assists per game. He also tallied seven steals and four blocks.
Last season, Baylor went 20-15 overall, 10-10 in conference play, and made an appearance in both the Big 12 Tournament and NCAA Tournament.
The Lynn, Mass., native is a product of Hillcrest Prep High School in Phoenix, Ariz.
He was a four-star recruit from the class of 2024 that ranked No. 52 nationally, No. 15 in small forwards, and No. 3 in the state of Ariz., according to 247Sports Composite.
As a transfer, he is rated a three-star and ranks No. 333 overall and No. 62 in small forwards.
Asemota is the third player to join the Eagles program out of the transfer portal this offseason. He joins former Mizzou forward Aidan Shaw and former Butler big man Boden Kapke.
They join a Boston College team that went 12-19 overall which included a 4-16 mark in conference play, and finished 17th in the ACC last season.