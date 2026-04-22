Florida’s Todd Golden Addresses Future With Gators After Report That He’d Be a Candidate for Warriors Job

Florida men’s basketball coach Todd Golden met with a media scrum on Wednesday and addressed to reporting that he may be a candidate for the Golden State Warriors opening if Steve Kerr steps aside this offseason.

“That’s an interesting question, Mark” Golden said on Wednesday in response to whether or not he’d be back next season at Florida. “I’m definitely planning on coaching the Gators.”

Todd Golden: “definitely planning on coaching the Gators” pic.twitter.com/2OSeutmFk6 — Caden Alvis (@CadenAlvis05) April 22, 2026

Golden just finished up his fourth season in Gainesville, where he has taken the school to three NCAA tournaments and won the 2024-’25 national championship. Overall at Florida, he holds a stellar record of 103–41.

Golden was linked to the Warriors’ job by Yahoo Sports

It is unclear if longtime Golden State coach Steve Kerr will return next season to the Warriors, as his contract was up at the end of the team’s 2025–26 campaign. The Warriors were eliminated in the play-in tournament after a disappointing season marred by injuries up-and-down the roster, with Steph Curry’s extended absence chief among them.

Kerr has spent the last 12 seasons coaching the Warriors, where he holds a 604–353 record and has led the franchise to four championships with the core of Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson (who is now with the Mavericks). Kerr also had the opportunity to coach Kevin Durant on the Warriors as well, with Durant contributing prominently to a pair of titles in 2016-’17 and ‘17-18.

But the Warriors have missed the playoffs in two of the last three seasons, and Kerr is expected to take some time to evaluate if he wants to return to Golden State and continue coaching its aging core led by Curry and Green.

If Kerr moves on, Golden is expected to be a top candidate, according to Kevin O’Connor and Kelly Iko of Yahoo , who noted this week that things could come together quickly. Golden has a relationship with the Lacob family, who owns the Warriors, dating back to Golden’s time coaching the University of San Francisco.

Florida returns a loaded roster next season

While an NBA position is a tough opportunity to pass up, Florida is returning a loaded roster for next season that should put the program among the preseason favorites to win another national title. Top NBA prospect Thomas Haugh, a projected lottery pick in June, announced his intention to return to school earlier this week. Haugh’s announcement came on the heels of fellow frontcourt running mate Alex Condon’s decision to also return to the Gators. There is also a chance that starting center Reuben Chinyelu is a part of next year’s team. Chinyelu announced earlier this week that he intends to test NBA draft waters, but will maintain his college eligibility to keep the option of a return open.

In addition, Denzel Aberdeen, a contributor on the Gators’ national title team two seasons ago, plans to re-enroll at Florida after spending last season at Kentucky. Aberdeen is petitioning for a fifth-year of eligibility from the NCAA, and if awarded, would be a prominent member of the backcourt equation next season. Aberdeen started 35 games for the Wildcats last season averaging 13.5 points per game on 43.3% shooting from the floor.

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