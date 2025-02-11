Boston College Men’s Basketball Looks to Snap Two-Game Skid Against Notre Dame
The Boston College Eagles (10-13, 2-10 ACC) men’s basketball team is looking to snap a two-game losing streak as it hosts the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-13, 4-8 ACC) on Wednesday night.
After boasting a 6-1 record in their first seven games and winning the Cayman Islands Classic, the Eagles have struggled from that mark. Since returning from the Cayman Islands, Boston College has gone 4-12 which includes its 2-10 conference record.
The Eagles started 2025 with their first ACC win of the season, a 78-68 victory over Miami and then went on a six-game losing streak. Boston College snapped the skid on Feb. 1 with a 77-76 win over Florida State and has now lost its last two games to Louisville 84-58 and Syracuse 95-86 in triple overtime.
As for Boston College’s next opponent, Notre Dame, the team has had a streaky season.
The Fighting Irish started the season a perfect 4-0 after defeating Stonehill, Buffalo, Georgetown, and North Dakota. Following the good start, Notre Dame went on a five-game skid, then a three-game winning streak and a four-game losing streak after that.
After the four-game skid, Notre Dame won three of its next four games and is now riding a three-game losing streak with defeats to Miami 63-57, Florida State 67-60, and Virginia Tech 65-63.
Both teams are looking to gain ground in the ACC standings with the season winding down to try to make the 2025 ACC Tournament which will be held from March 11-15 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. The top 15 teams in the conference will compete in the tournament.
Streaming Info
TV: ESPN2/U
Radio: WEEI 850 AM
Standings
Nationally: Neither team is ranked in the AP Top 25 and did not receive a vote this week.
Conference: In the ACC, Notre Dame is ranked 15th while Boston College is ranked 16th. The Eagles are currently on the outside looking in for a spot in the 2025 ACC Tournament.
Season Leaders
Notre Dame:
Points- Markus Burton (20.6)
Rebounds- Kebba Njie (6.2)
Assists- Matt Allocco (64)
Blocks- Kebba Njie (13)
Steals- Markus Burton (27)
Boston College:
Points- Donald Hand Jr. (16.2)
Rebounds- Donald Hand Jr. (6.6)
Assists- Joshua Beadle (53)
Blocks- Chad Venning (31)
Steals- Fred Payne and Roger McFarlane (17)