Boston College vs. Notre Dame: Preview & Prediction

There is another BC basketball game today, catch up with the team below.

It's been a whirlwind past few weeks, but Boston College men's basketball (3-13) will return to the court today against Notre Dame. Since Boston College last played more than two weeks ago against Syracuse, they have fired Jim Christian, lost Rich Kelly to transfer/injury, and Wynston Tabbs to transfer. There is still more than a week of basketball left, and interim head coach Scott Spinelli will be shooting to end the season on a positive note.

Time: 2:00 pm

Where: Conte Forum

TV: ACC Network

Radio: WEEI 850 (TuneIn App)

Current Line: Notre Dame (-7.5)

ESPN Matchup Predictor: Notre Dame has a 65% chance of winning this game.

Series History: Boston College is 11-26 all-time vs. Notre Dame. The Eagles dropped the first game of the series earlier this season in South Bend 80-70.

Tale of the Tape:

Player to Watch: Dane Goodwin

Last time out Goodwin was lethal against the Eagles, scoring 21 points and shooting lights out from beyond the arc. He has scored ten plus points in four of his last five games, and against a Boston College team that is missing two of their top four guards, this could be a big game for the junior out of Upper Arlington, Ohio.

Three Questions Heading Into This Game

1. What Does Boston College Have Left? They are down Kelly and Tabbs, but this is a team that may have something big to play for, pride. With interim head coach Scott Spinelli taking the reigns, will this team play with a little extra fire?

2. Who steps up? The bigger issue for Boston College isn't the loss of Christian, but the loss of Kelly who had stepped up lately for the Eagles. With the Quinnipiac transfer gone, someone is going to need to step up and score. Whether that is Makai Ashton Langford, Demarr Langford or CJ Felder, BC is going to need to find someone who can make a shot.

3. How does Spinelli work his rotation? We still don't know exactly who is available and who will start. Have to imagine that walk on Andrew Kenny will see valuable minutes, but will Justin Vander Baan? What about the other walk ons. Stay tuned.

AJ's Predictions: There isn't much left to say on this team, but I have to say that it will be interesting to see how the team reacts to Spinelli. Going to go with Notre Dame by a dozen. Notre Dame 82 Boston College 70

Read More:

Wynston Tabbs To Miss Remainder of Season Due to COVID-19 Violations

Wynston Tabbs Enters Transfer Portal

Rich Kelly To Miss Remainder of the Year, Enters Transfer Portal

Commenting: To sign up for Discus our new commenting system, just use your Twitter, Facebook or email to register and you are in, very easy and quick to sign up! To find the find comment section just look below the Around the Web section below this article and get chatting!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter- BulletinBC