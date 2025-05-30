Boston College Women’s Basketball Adds New Staffer
Boston College women’s basketball has added a new staffer.
The program hired Brown assistant coach Clint Williams to join the coaching staff as an assistant coach.
The Eagles made the announcement in an official press release on Friday afternoon.
"I'm incredibly thrilled and honored to join the Boston College women's basketball family," said Williams in the official press release. "It's a privilege to work alongside Coach Mac and compete in the premier conference in the country—the ACC. I'm excited to contribute to a culture that empowers young women to grow both on and off the court, and I'm ready to get to work."
During the 2024-25 campaign, the Bears went 12-15 overall and 6-8 in conference (Ivy League) play.
Prior to his time at Brown, he spent three seasons with Indiana State as an assistant coach and three seasons at Morehead State as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator.
He has also made stops at Moberly (Mo.) Area Community College and Merrimack as well as worked as the associate women’s basketball head coach for the U.S. Virgin Islands Senior Women's National Team.
Williams is a graduate of Tuskegee University in Tuskegee, Ala. He graduated in 2013 with a degree in psychology.
He joins a Boston College program that went 16-18 overall which included a 6-12 mark in ACC play last season, made an appearance in the ACC Tournament, and played in the WBIT.
According to Boston College Athletics, the women’s basketball coaching staff consists of head coach Joanna Bernabei-McNamee, assistant coaches Sean Ehlbeck, Shelby Boyle, Chris Meadows Sr., and DeNesha Stallworth, and graduate assistant Bilal Rabbani.