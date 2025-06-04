Boston College Women’s Basketball Signs Ohio State Transfer Guard
Boston College women’s basketball has picked up another addition out of the transfer portal.
Former Ohio State guard Kaia Henderson has signed with the Eagles, the program announced in a press release on Wednesday.
"Kaia is a dynamic point guard with exceptional court vision, strong leadership qualities, and the ability to impact the game on both ends of the floor," said Boston College head coach Joanna Bernabei-McNamee. "She has a great feel for when to facilitate, when to score, and takes pride in her defense. We're excited to welcome Kaia to The Heights and can't wait to see the impact she'll make."
The Utica, N.Y., native spent three seasons with the Buckeyes. During that time frame, she appeared in 28 games and averaged 4.0 minutes, 0.9 points, 0.5 rebounds, and 0.3 assists per game.
She did not play during Ohio State’s 2024-25 campaign and redshirted the season.
Henderson is a product of New Hartford High School and was crowned with her school’s scoring title after notching 2,092 career points her junior year.
She is one of four players to come to Chestnut Hill from the portal this offseason. Other new additions to the team include former San Diego State guard Erin Houpt, former William & Mary forward Kayla Rolph, and former Houston forward Kiera Edmonds.
The new signing is just one of multiple headlines surrounding women’s basketball in the past week. The program also hired former Brown assistant coach Clint Williams to serve as an assistant coach for the 2025-26 season.