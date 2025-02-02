BC Bulletin

Breaking Down the Final Seconds of Boston College's Dramatic Win

Florida State thought it had a win secured Saturday against Boston College, but the Eagles and Chas Kelley III had other plans. Here's how the final seconds played out.

Taylor Hodges

Boston College's Chas Kelley III celebrates a game-winning three pointer in Saturday's game against Florida State. Kelley's three-pointer gave the Eagles a 77-76 win.
Boston College's Chas Kelley III celebrates a game-winning three pointer in Saturday's game against Florida State. Kelley's three-pointer gave the Eagles a 77-76 win. / Boston College Athletics
Is there a sporting moment better than a comeback, last second, walk off win?

What attracts most of us to sports is the emotional investment we put into our favorite teams. We celebrate with them and we cry with them. So, when our favorite teams steal victory from the jaws of defeat a wave of euphoria crashes over us.

Fans of Boston College’s men’s basketball team had one of those moments on Saturday against Florida State.

The Eagles (9-11, 2-8 ACC) beat Florida State (13-9, 4-7 ACC) by just one point after trailing 76-72 with 14.2 seconds left. Florida State’s Malique Ewin had just made a pair of free throws to put his team up by four points.

Here’s how the Seminoles lost that lead in the final seconds of Saturday's game:

:08

Boston College’s Fred Payne had his layup attempt blocked by Ewin, but Chad Venning recovered the loose ball.

:07

Venning is able to recover the ball and make a jump shot to make the score 76-74. On the Seminoles’ ensuing possession, Chas Kelley III recovered a loose ball.

:04

Kelley immediately pulls up from beyond the arch and nails a three-pointer to put the Eagles up 77-76. Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton calls a timeout after the Kelley’s soon-to-be game-winning shot.

:00

In the final second of play, Kelley sealed the win for Boston College with a block on Daquan Davis’s layup attempt and the Eagles celebrated a dramatic win.

Taylor Hodges
