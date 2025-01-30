How to Watch: Boston College Men’s Basketball vs Florida State
After a two-game road trip, the Boston College Eagles (9-11, 1-8 ACC) men’s basketball team returns to Conte Forum to take on the Florida State Seminoles (13-8, 4-6 ACC) on Saturday afternoon.
Both teams are looking to snap losing streaks.
The Seminoles will be riding a three-game losing streak heading into the matchup. During the skid, Florida State has suffered defeats to Cal, Stanford, and most recently Virginia Tech.
The Eagles, on the other hand, are looking to snap a six-game losing streak. During the stretch, Boston College has dropped games to Georgia Tech, Syracuse, Notre Dame, No. 2 Duke, Virginia, and most recently an overtime loss to UNC.
Boston College’s last win came on New Year’s Day, a 78-68 win over Miami which is also the team’s sole conference win.
In the ACC standings, Florida State is currently sitting at No. 10 while Boston College is No. 17, only in front of Miami.
Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup.
How to Watch: Boston College Men’s Basketball vs. Florida State:
Who: Boston College Eagles and Florida State Seminoles
When: Saturday, Feb. 1 at 2 p.m. ET
Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass.
TV: ACC Network
Radio: WEEI 850 AM
Last Outing, Florida State: The Seminoles suffered a home loss to Virginia Tech 76-66 on Wednesday night.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles suffered a road loss to UNC 102-96 last weekend.
Last Meeting: The last time these two programs met was during the regular season last season on Feb. 20, 2024. Florida State defeated Boston College 84-76.
