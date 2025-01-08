How to Watch: Boston College Men's Basketball vs Syracuse
The Boston College Eagles (9-6, 1-3 ACC) men’s basketball team is looking to get back in the win column on Saturday afternoon as it hosts the Syracuse Orange (7-8, 1-3 ACC) for a conference clash.
Both programs are hoping to secure their second ACC win of the season.
Boston College started the season 6-1 and won the Cayman Islands Classic as it defeated The Citadel, Temple, Loyola Maryland, Old Dominion, Missouri State, and Boise State. During the stretch, the team’s sole class came at the hands of VCU in the second game of the season.
In their last eight games, however, the Eagles have gone 3-5 with wins to Stonehill, Fairleigh Dickinson, and Miami as well as losses to Dartmouth, South Carolina, Wake Forest, SMU, and Georgia Tech.
Syracuse has had a similar start to its season.
After winning its first three games of the season over Le Moyne, Colgate, and Youngstown State, the Orange has gone 4-8 in its last 12 games. Syracuse’s only conference win came in its last game played, a 62-55 victory over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Tuesday night.
This will be the 86th matchup between the two programs. Syracuse leads the all-time series 58-27.
Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup.
How to Watch: Boston College Men’s Basketball vs. Syracuse:
Who: Boston College Eagles and Syracuse Orange
When: Saturday, Jan. 11 at 3 p.m. ET
Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass.
TV: The CW
Radio: WEEI 850 AM
Last Outing, Syracuse: The Orange defeated the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 62-55 on Tuesday night.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles lost a road game to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 85-64 on Saturday afternoon.
Last Meeting: The last meeting between these two programs came on Jan. 30, 2024. Boston College defeated Syracuse 80-75 at Conte Forum.
