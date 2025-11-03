Live Blog for Boston College Men's Basketball's Game at Florida Atlantic
The Boston College Eagles men’s basketball team opens its 2025-26 campaign with a road game against the Florida Atlantic Owls on Monday night.
Last season, Florida Atlantic boasted an 18-16 overall record which included a 10-8 mark in conference (AAC) play. The Owls made an appearance in the AAC Tournament where they lost to Tulane in the quarterfinals 83-76 and played in the NIT where they lost in the first round to Dayton 86-79.
As for Boston College, the team finished its 2024-25 season with a 12-19 overall record which included a 4-16 mark in ACC play. The Eagles missed the ACC Tournament and postseason play.
Although this is the first official game of the new season, Boston College and Florida Atlantic have taken the court recently. Both teams have played exhibitions prior to this matchup.
Boston College traveled to Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn., on Oct. 13 to take on the No. 4 UConn Huskies. UConn beat Boston College 71-52.
Florida Atlantic hosted the Florida Tech Panthers on Oct. 30 and won 110-68.
The contest is a part of a home-and-home series with the Owls that was announced in July. Florida Atlantic will play in Chestnut Hill in the 2026-27 season for the second game of the series.
This will be the fourth meeting between the two teams. Boston College is undefeated in the all-time series which includes the last meeting which was on Nov. 17,, 2013. The Eagles defeated the Owls 82-79 in Chestnut Hill.
Live Blog:
[Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information. The most recent update will be at the top].
Pregame
- Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET.
How to Watch
Who: Boston College Eagles and Florida Atlantic Owls
When: Monday, Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. ET
Where: Abessinio Court at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena, Boca Raton, Fla.
TV: ESPNU
Radio: WEEI 850 AM
