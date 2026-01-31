Live Updates for Boston College Men's Basketball's Home Game vs No. 17 Virginia

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — Boston College men’s basketball (9-11, 2-5 ACC) is set to host No. 17 Virginia (17-3, 6-2) on Saturday afternoon at Conte Forum, with tip-off scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

The Cavaliers are tied for third in the Atlantic Coast Conference with Miami and NC State while the Eagles are 13th, ahead of Pittsburgh, Wake Forest, Georgia Tech, Notre Dame, and Florida State.

BC is coming off an irritating 68-64 road loss to Notre Dame on Jan. 24, last Saturday, in which it led at the half by 11 points at 35-24.

The Eagles were outscored 44-29 in the second half, however, and allowed the Fighting Irish back in the game by shooting 9-for-28 from the field.

Fred Payne (18 points), Donald Hand Jr. (17 points), and Luka Toews (14 points) led BC scoring-wise in the loss.

This will be the only meeting between the two teams this season. In the last meeting, on Jan. 21, 2025, the Eagles were defeated by UVA 74-56 in Charlottesville, Va.

Live Updates:

Pregame:

How to Watch: Boston College Men’s Basketball vs. Virginia:

Who: Boston College Eagles and Virginia Cavaliers

When: Saturday, Jan. 31 at 1:30 p.m. ET

Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass.

TV: The CW

Radio: WEEI 850 AM

Last Outing, Virginia: The Cavaliers picked up a 100-97 double-overtime win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Tuesday.

Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles suffered a 68-64 road loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday, Jan. 24.

Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was on Jan. 21, 2025. Virginia defeated Boston College 74-56 in Charlottesville, Va.

Virginia Season Leaders: Points- Thijs De Ridder (17.1 avg.), Rebounds- Johann Grünloh (6.5 avg.), Assists- Dallin Hall (87), Steals- ​​Chance Mallory (37), Blocks- Ugonna Onyenso (49).

Boston College Season Leaders: Points- Fred Payne (15.1 avg.), Rebounds- Aidan Shaw (6.8 avg.), Assists- Fred Payne (60), Steals- Chase Forte (23), Blocks- Jayden Hastings (35).

Virginia’s Next 5 Games: at Boston College (Jan. 31), vs. Pitt (Feb. 3), vs. Syracuse (Feb. 7), at Florida State (Feb. 10), vs. Ohio State (Feb. 14).

Boston College’s Next 5 Games: vs. Virginia (Jan. 31), at Duke (Feb. 3), vs. Miami (Feb. 7), vs. Stanford (Feb. 11), vs. Cal (Feb. 14).

