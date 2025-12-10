Live Updates From Boston College Men's Basketball's Hall of Fame Game Against UMass
SPRINGFIELD, Mass.— The Boston College Eagles (5-5) men’s basketball team is getting ready for its matchup with the UMass Minutemen (6-3) in the MGM Springfield Basketball Hall of Fame Classic on Wednesday night.
Boston College is coming off a 67-63 win over New Haven on Saturday afternoon. The Eagles found themselves down 33-23 at halftime, but had a second-half comeback which led them to victory.
UMass, on the other hand, is currently riding a three-game winning streak. During the streak, the Minutemen have earned victories over Oregon State 73-65, Harvard 78-71, and most recently UMass Lowell 80-60 on Saturday evening.
This will be the 48th meeting between the two teams. Boston College leads the all-time series 26-21, however UMass won the last matchup on Nov. 16, 2014, 71-62 at TD Garden in Boston.
The contest is one of two in the classic. UAlbany and Yale are currently squaring off in the opening game of the night.
Live Updates:
Pregame
- Yale defeats UAlbany 93-82 in the first game of the night. Boston College vs. UMass is expected to start on time.
- Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET.
How to Watch:
Who: Boston College Eagles and UMass Minutemen
When: Wednesday, Dec. 10 at 7 p.m. ET
Where: MassMutual Center, Springfield, Mass.
TV: ESPNU
Radio: WEEI 850 AM
Last Outing, UMass: The Minutemen earned a 80-60 home win over the UMass Lowell River Hawks on Saturday evening.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles picked up a 67-63 home win over the New Haven Chargers on Saturday afternoon.
Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was on Nov, 16, 2014. UMass defeated Boston College 71-62 in the Coaches vs. Cancer Tripleheader at TD Garden in Boston.
UMass Season Leaders: Points- Marcus Banks Jr. (17.2 avg.), Rebounds- Leonardo Bettiol (8.1 avg.), Assists- Danny Carbuccia (48), Steals- Jayden Ndjigue (14), Blocks- Daniel Hankins-Sanford (7).
Boston College Season Leaders: Points- Donald Hand Jr. (14.8 avg.), Rebounds- Aidan Shaw (8.0 avg.), Assists- Fred Payne (28), Steals- Fred Payne, Chase Forte, and Jayden Hastings (9), Blocks- Jayden Hastings (16).
UMass’ Next 5 Games: vs. Boston College (Dec. 10), vs. FSU in Orange Bowl Classic (Dec. 13), vs. Kent State (Dec. 20), vs. UMass Boston (Dec. 22), at Eastern Michigan (Dec. 30).
Boston College’s Next 5 Games: vs. UMass (Dec. 10), vs. FDU (Dec. 22), vs. Le Moyne (Dec. 28), at Georgia Tech (Jan. 3), vs. NC State (Jan. 6).
