Locked on Boston College: Porter Moser, Kevin Willard and Lots of Weekend Success

On today's show we look at two more candidates for the Boston College men's basketball coaching job. Porter Moser, the head coach of Loyola-Chicago is an intriguing name. He has brought his program to the Final Four, and his team has the best defense in the country. Would he be a fit, and more importantly would he ever come to Chestnut Hill?

Kevin Willard is a name that has been linked to the coaching search in multiple spots. However, he is in a very comfortable position with Seton Hall. What would Boston College have to do to pry him away from the safety of his current position. We discuss.

Plus it was a fantastic weekend for Boston College sports. Men's hockey swept Maine, including a 57 shot performance on Saturday. We talk about Jerry York's squad, as they continue their march towards another Hockey East title. Also baseball swept their opening series against Charleston Southern in very convincing fashion. Hear about why the program is off to the right start in what could be an exciting season.

