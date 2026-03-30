How to Watch Luke Murray's Boston College Intro Press Conference: Time, TV and Stream

The Boston College athletics department announced that its new Clement and Izzi Family Basketball Coach, Luke Murray, will have his introductory press conference on Tuesday, March 31, at 2:30 p.m. ET.

The press conference will include remarks from both Murray and William V. Campbell Director of Athletics Blake James inside the Barber Room of the Yawkey Athletics Center, which resides on the school’s lower campus in Chestnut Hill, Mass. After the initial remarks, the program will proceed with a question-and-answer period for attending media.

New @BCMBB head coach Luke Murray will have his introductory press conference tomorrow at 2:30 p.m.



Murray and @BCEagles AD Blake James will both give their remarks, and the press conference will be streamed live on @accnetwork, as well as the BC Athletics’ YouTube channel. pic.twitter.com/wkJ0yZLtdg — Graham Dietz (@graham_dietz) March 30, 2026

In addition to that, the press conference is set to be livestreamed on both ACC Network and the Boston College Athletics official YouTube channel, which will give Eagles’ fans — starved of a successful basketball program for over a decade — a live look at the new face of the program.

While Murray is set to be introduced by BC this week, he has technically not started the position just yet.

That is because he is still an assistant coach for the UConn men’s basketball program, which advanced to the NCAA men’s basketball Final Four on Sunday with a thrilling, 73-72 defeat of top-seeded Duke in the Elite Eight.

The Huskies are vying for their third men’s basketball national title in the past four years, and Murray has chosen to stick along for the remainder of the season to finish that chapter of his career before starting a new one with the Eagles.

New Face on The Heights 🦅 pic.twitter.com/gO1yMOOlwO — BC Men's Basketball (@BCMBB) March 30, 2026

Murray is replacing former head coach Earl Grant, who served at the helm of the program for the past five seasons. In 2025-26, the Eagles went 11-20 and posted a 4-14 record in ACC play, only finishing ahead of last-place Georgia Tech in the final conference standings.

Grant went 72-92 in his five-year tenure on the Heights, and BC only finished one season with a winning record under Grant (2023-24).

How to Watch: Luke Murray's Introductory Press Conference

What: Introductory press conference for new Boston College men's basketball coach Luke Murray

When: Tuesday, March 31 at 2:30 p.m. ET

Where: The Barber Room in Yawkey Athletics Center, Chestnut Hill, Mass.

TV: ACC Network + Boston College Athletics YouTube channel

Luke Murray’s Coaching Career:

2021-26: UConn, Assistant Coach

2018-21: Louisville, Assistant Coach

2015-18: Xavier, Assistant Coach

2013-15: Rhode Island, Assistant Coach

2011-13: Towson, Assistant Coach

2010-11: Wagner, Assistant Coach

2009-10: Arizona, Graduate Assistant

2008-09: Post, Assistant Coach

2007-08: Quinnipiac, Director of Operations



Murray graduated from Fairfield University in 2007 with a degree in sociology.