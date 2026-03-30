BC Men's Basketball's Next Head Coach Makes Final Four: The Rundown

Boston College men’s basketball is already aware of who its next head coach will be, as the Eagles hired UConn assistant coach Luke Murray on Thursday. But it will have to wait at least another week until he officially begins his tenure on the Heights.

That is because on Sunday night, the Huskies advanced to the 2026 NCAA Tournament Final Four with an exhilarating 73-72 win over top-seeded Duke, in which Braylon Mullins poured in a last-second 3-pointer from near half court to seize the triumph.

One of the most unbelievable moments you will EVER see. 😱#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/EcZ8IrWoYa — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 29, 2026

While BC hired Murray before the weekend, he decided to remain on UConn's staff until it was eliminated from the tournament, which has evidently not happened quite yet.

Luke Murray and UConn are headed to the Final Four. https://t.co/6d3vDpUdY9 — Kim Rankin (@kmrankin1) March 29, 2026

Murray has worked on head coach Dan Hurley's staff since 2021, and his offensive genius has contributed to a pair of national-title runs in the past three years alone — and potentially a third this year.

For Eagles’ fans, this temporary waiting period hopefully means that prospective recruits will see it as a green flag that Murray is choosing to finish what he started.

The latest the waiting game can go is April 6, the day of the National Championship. After that point, it is in Murray’s hands to resurrect a program which has missed the ACC Tournament the past two years under former head coach Earl Grant, who was fired on March 8.

The Rundown: Monday, March 30, 2026:

On Saturday, former Boston College men's hockey defenseman Drew Fortescue registered an assist in his NHL debut for the New York Rangers.

With a secondary assist on Jonny's goal, Drew notches his first career point.



Congratulations, Fort! 👏 pic.twitter.com/z1LT5bRjQd — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) March 28, 2026

Former Boston College men's hockey forward James Hagens is beginning to heat up for the Providence Bruins. He is now riding a two-game point streak.

Absolute snipe from James Hagens for his first pro goal. P-Bruins up 5-2. #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/DueiGN2nM9 — Robert Chalmers (@IvanIvanlvan) March 29, 2026

Boston College baseball nearly broke an attendance record for Sunday's series-finale contest against No. 9 UVA, which the Eagles dropped, 3-1, after winning the first two matchups on Friday and Saturday, respectively.

Thank you to the second biggest crowd at Harrington ever!



Total attendance: 2,523 pic.twitter.com/EOTbm0AiPz — Boston College Baseball (@BCBirdBall) March 29, 2026

Boston College Eagles Sunday Scores:

Men's Tennis: Notre Dame 4, Boston College 0 | Recap

Women's Tennis: Wake Forest 3, Boston College 1 | Box | Recap

Baseball: No. 9 Virginia 3, Boston College 1 | Box | Game Story

Softball: No. 12 Virginia Tech 17, Boston College 3 | Box | Recap

Boston College Eagles Monday Schedule:

Men's Golf: Maridoe Invitational in Carrollton, Texas | Preview

Women's Lacrosse: at Albany, 3 p.m. ET | Watch | Live Stats | Preview

Countdown to Boston College football's season opener:

159 days.

Boston College Quote of the Day:

"We just had possibly the best basketball win in the history of Boston College, and we have to defend ourselves against a flagrant foul and rough play against that team? Please, please — will someone please step up and give these kids a little credit?"

- Jim O’Brien after beating UNC

We'll Leave You With This:

Evan Gold of the Bruins had no comment today on where things stand with 7th-rounder Andre Gasseau of Boston College



Have heard rumblings that Gasseau could be looking for NHL games this season or has his eye on free agency if not signed by 8/15



Pat Brisson is Gasseau's agent — Mark Divver (@MarkDivver) March 30, 2026

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