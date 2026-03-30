BC Men's Basketball's Next Head Coach Makes Final Four: The Rundown
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Boston College men’s basketball is already aware of who its next head coach will be, as the Eagles hired UConn assistant coach Luke Murray on Thursday. But it will have to wait at least another week until he officially begins his tenure on the Heights.
That is because on Sunday night, the Huskies advanced to the 2026 NCAA Tournament Final Four with an exhilarating 73-72 win over top-seeded Duke, in which Braylon Mullins poured in a last-second 3-pointer from near half court to seize the triumph.
While BC hired Murray before the weekend, he decided to remain on UConn's staff until it was eliminated from the tournament, which has evidently not happened quite yet.
Murray has worked on head coach Dan Hurley's staff since 2021, and his offensive genius has contributed to a pair of national-title runs in the past three years alone — and potentially a third this year.
For Eagles’ fans, this temporary waiting period hopefully means that prospective recruits will see it as a green flag that Murray is choosing to finish what he started.
The latest the waiting game can go is April 6, the day of the National Championship. After that point, it is in Murray’s hands to resurrect a program which has missed the ACC Tournament the past two years under former head coach Earl Grant, who was fired on March 8.
The Rundown: Monday, March 30, 2026:
- On Saturday, former Boston College men's hockey defenseman Drew Fortescue registered an assist in his NHL debut for the New York Rangers.
- Former Boston College men's hockey forward James Hagens is beginning to heat up for the Providence Bruins. He is now riding a two-game point streak.
- Boston College baseball nearly broke an attendance record for Sunday's series-finale contest against No. 9 UVA, which the Eagles dropped, 3-1, after winning the first two matchups on Friday and Saturday, respectively.
Boston College Eagles Sunday Scores:
- Men's Tennis: Notre Dame 4, Boston College 0 | Recap
- Baseball: No. 9 Virginia 3, Boston College 1 | Box | Game Story
Boston College Eagles Monday Schedule:
- Men's Golf: Maridoe Invitational in Carrollton, Texas | Preview
- Women's Lacrosse: at Albany, 3 p.m. ET | Watch | Live Stats | Preview
Countdown to Boston College football's season opener:
159 days.
Boston College Quote of the Day:
"We just had possibly the best basketball win in the history of Boston College, and we have to defend ourselves against a flagrant foul and rough play against that team? Please, please — will someone please step up and give these kids a little credit?"
- Jim O’Brien after beating UNC
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Graham Dietz is a 2025 graduate of Boston College and subsequently joined Boston College On SI. He previously served as an editor for The Heights, the independent student newspaper, from fall 2021, including as Sports Editor from 2022-23. Graham works for The Boston Globe as a sports correspondent, covering high school football, girls' basketball, and baseball. He was also a beat writer for the Chatham Anglers of the Cape Cod Baseball League in the summer of 2023.Follow graham_dietz