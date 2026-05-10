BC Men's Basketball Receives Commitment from 2026 NEPSAC Class A Player of the Year
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Boston College men’s basketball first-year head coach Luke Murray has concentrated heavily on building the Eagles’ 2026-27 roster through the transfer portal — which is understandable given that BC had just one returning player left shortly after the portal opened.
But establishing long-term success in college athletics additionally involves recruiting high school prospects that embody the program’s values and can set a standard for future generations, which Murray highlighted in his introductory press conference.
On Sunday afternoon, Murray got closer to filling out his roster for next season, landing a commitment from guard Jordan Ghee of The Hotchkiss School (Salisbury, Ct.).
Ghee is the second commitment in the Eagles’ 2026 recruiting class, and the program’s 12th total addition of the offseason.
“Ready to embrace every moment of this incredible opportunity,” Ghee said on Instagram. “The Eagle has landed!”
This past season, in which he averaged 18 points and 5.0 rebounds, the 6-foot-5 guard steered the Bearcats to a NEPSAC Class A Championship, including a Founders League title. He dropped 21 points with six assists and four rebounds in the NEPSAC title game, which gave him MVP honors.
In terms of season accolades, Ghee was named the NEPSAC Boys Basketball Class A Player of the Year and received First Team All-Founders League honors.
In addition to prepping at Hotchkiss, Ghee was a member of Marston Elite, an AAU basketball club.
2026 Boston College Men’s Basketball Additions:
- Zak Smrekar - Guard - 6'7', 195 lbs. - Incoming Freshman - Last Program: Krka Novo Mesto (Slovenia)
- Money Williams - Guard - 6'4", 211 lbs. - Junior - Last Program: Montana
- JB Frankel - Guard - 6'3" - Junior - Last Program: Northeastern
- Ernest Shelton - Guard - 6'5", 180 lbs. - Junior - Last Program: Merrimack
- Colby Duggan - Forward - 6'7", 222 lbs. - Junior - Last Program: Charleston
- Brandon Benjamin - Forward - 6'8", 235 lbs. - Freshman - Last Program: Fairfield
- Luke Hunger - Forward - 6'10", 250 lbs. - Graduate - Last Program: George Washington
- Jacob Furphy - Guard - 6'6", 205 lbs. - Freshman - Last Program: UConn
- Armoni Zeigler - Guard - 6'4", 200 lbs. - Senior - Last Program: Ball State
- Andrija Bukumirović - Forward - 6'7", 200 lbs. - Junior - Last Program: UT Martin
- Aly Tounkara - Center - 7'0", 215 lbs. - Sophomore - Last Program: Arkansas State
- Jordan Ghee - Guard - 6'5", 200 lbs. - Incoming Freshman - High School: The Hotchkiss School
2026 Boston College Men’s Basketball Transfer Portal Departures:
- Akbar Waheed III - Guard - 6'6", 205 lbs. - Freshman
- Luka Toews - Guard - 6'1", 190 lbs. - Sophomore
- Boden Kapke - Forward/Center - 6'11'', 255 lbs. - Junior
- Fred Payne - Guard - 6'2, 185 lbs. - Redshirt Sophomore
- Donald Hand Jr. - Guard - 6'5", 210 lbs. - Redshirt Junior
- Jayden Hastings - Forward - 6'9", 240 lbs. - Redshirt Junior
- Caleb Steger - Guard - 6'5", 210 lbs. - Freshman
- Kany Tchanda - Forward - 6'9", 200 lbs. - Sophomore
- Marko Radunovic - Guard/Forward - 6'6", 205 lbs. - Freshman
- Jason Asemota - Forward - 6'8", 205 lbs. - Sophomore
- Nick Petronio - Guard - 6'3", 195 lbs. - Redshirt Freshman
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Graham Dietz is a 2025 graduate of Boston College and subsequently joined Boston College On SI. He previously served as an editor for The Heights, the independent student newspaper, from fall 2021, including as Sports Editor from 2022-23. Graham works for The Boston Globe as a sports correspondent, covering high school football, girls' basketball, and baseball. He was also a beat writer for the Chatham Anglers of the Cape Cod Baseball League in the summer of 2023.Follow graham_dietz