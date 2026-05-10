BC Men's Basketball Receives Commitment from 2026 NEPSAC Class A Player of the Year

Boston College men’s basketball first-year head coach Luke Murray has concentrated heavily on building the Eagles’ 2026-27 roster through the transfer portal — which is understandable given that BC had just one returning player left shortly after the portal opened.

But establishing long-term success in college athletics additionally involves recruiting high school prospects that embody the program’s values and can set a standard for future generations, which Murray highlighted in his introductory press conference.

On Sunday afternoon, Murray got closer to filling out his roster for next season, landing a commitment from guard Jordan Ghee of The Hotchkiss School (Salisbury, Ct.).

Ghee is the second commitment in the Eagles’ 2026 recruiting class, and the program’s 12th total addition of the offseason.

“Ready to embrace every moment of this incredible opportunity,” Ghee said on Instagram. “The Eagle has landed!”

This past season, in which he averaged 18 points and 5.0 rebounds, the 6-foot-5 guard steered the Bearcats to a NEPSAC Class A Championship, including a Founders League title. He dropped 21 points with six assists and four rebounds in the NEPSAC title game, which gave him MVP honors.

In terms of season accolades, Ghee was named the NEPSAC Boys Basketball Class A Player of the Year and received First Team All-Founders League honors.

In addition to prepping at Hotchkiss, Ghee was a member of Marston Elite, an AAU basketball club.

2026 Boston College Men’s Basketball Additions:

2026 Boston College Men’s Basketball Transfer Portal Departures:

Akbar Waheed III - Guard - 6'6", 205 lbs. - Freshman Luka Toews - Guard - 6'1", 190 lbs. - Sophomore Boden Kapke - Forward/Center - 6'11'', 255 lbs. - Junior Fred Payne - Guard - 6'2, 185 lbs. - Redshirt Sophomore Donald Hand Jr. - Guard - 6'5", 210 lbs. - Redshirt Junior Jayden Hastings - Forward - 6'9", 240 lbs. - Redshirt Junior Caleb Steger - Guard - 6'5", 210 lbs. - Freshman Kany Tchanda - Forward - 6'9", 200 lbs. - Sophomore Marko Radunovic - Guard/Forward - 6'6", 205 lbs. - Freshman Jason Asemota - Forward - 6'8", 205 lbs. - Sophomore Nick Petronio - Guard - 6'3", 195 lbs. - Redshirt Freshman

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