Report: Boston College Men’s Basketball Has First Opponent in 2025 Charleston Classic
Boston College men’s basketball has its first matchup for the 2025 Charleston Classic.
The Eagles will take on Davidson in the first round of the Charleston Classic on Nov. 21, according to CBS Sports college basketball insider Jon Rothstein.
“Sources: Boston College will face Davidson and Utah State will play Tulane in the first round of the additional bracket of the 2025 Charleston Classic,” said Rothstein via X.
Boston College’s participation in the Charleston Classic was announced on May 1.
The tournament was the first game announced for the Eagles’ 2025-26 campaign.
"We are really excited to be a part of the Charleston Classic. It's always good to get an early season challenge for our team in a tournament setting," said head coach Earl Grant in May. “We really look forward to this opportunity to compete as we pursue greater Heights."
The main bracket of the event consists of Clemson, Georgia, West Virginia, and Xavier while Boston College, Davidson, Tulane, and Utah State play in the additional bracket.
It will take place at TD Arena in Charleston, S.C., on Nov. 21 and 23.
The tournament is just two of multiple games for Boston College’s non-conference schedule.
The Eagles open their season on Nov. 3 at Florida Atlantic and has a road games at Temple on Nov. 15.
Boston College’s home slate includes The Citadel (Nov. 6), Central Connecticut State (Nov. 11), Hampton (Nov. 18), Harvard (Nov. 26), LSU (Dec. 3), New Haven (Dec. 6), FDU (Dec. 22), and Le Moyne (Dec. 28).
The team also has a neutral site game at MassMutual Center in Springfield against UMass on Dec. 10 in the Hall of Fame Classic.
The Eagles’ conference opponents have been announced but the dates and times have not.
Boston College is set to play two games against Notre Dame and Miami, one home and one away for each.
The team’s home slate includes Cal, NC State, Pitt, Stanford, Syracuse, Virginia, and Wake Forest while its away games will be Clemson, Duke, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, SMU, and Virginia Tech.
Dates and times for the ACC games will be released at a later date.
Boston College Men’s Basketball 2025-26 Non-Conference Schedule:
Oct. 13: at UConn (exhibition)
Nov. 3: at Florida Atlantic
Nov. 6: vs. The Citadel
Nov. 11: vs. Central Connecticut State
Nov. 15: at Temple
Nov. 18: vs. Hampton
Nov. 21: vs. Davidson (Charleston Classic)
Nov. 23: vs. Utah State or Tulane (Charleston Classic)
Nov. 26: vs. Harvard
Dec. 3: vs. LSU (ACC/SEC Challenge)
Dec. 6: vs. New Haven
Dec. 10: vs. UMass (Hall of Fame Classic)
Dec. 22: vs. FDU
Dec. 28: vs. Le Moyne