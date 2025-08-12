BC Bulletin

Report: Boston College Men’s Basketball Has First Opponent in 2025 Charleston Classic

The Eagles reportedly have their first matchup for the Charleston Classic on Nov. 21.

Kim Rankin

Feb 15, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Boston College Eagles guard Donald Hand Jr. (13) shoots a three pointer past forward Chad Venning (32) and North Carolina State Wolfpack guard Jayden Taylor (8) during the second half of the game at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
Feb 15, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Boston College Eagles guard Donald Hand Jr. (13) shoots a three pointer past forward Chad Venning (32) and North Carolina State Wolfpack guard Jayden Taylor (8) during the second half of the game at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
In this story:

Boston College men’s basketball has its first matchup for the 2025 Charleston Classic. 

The Eagles will take on Davidson in the first round of the Charleston Classic on Nov. 21, according to CBS Sports college basketball insider Jon Rothstein. 

“Sources: Boston College will face Davidson and Utah State will play Tulane in the first round of the additional bracket of the 2025 Charleston Classic,” said Rothstein via X. 

Boston College’s participation in the Charleston Classic was announced on May 1. 

The tournament was the first game announced for the Eagles’ 2025-26 campaign. 

"We are really excited to be a part of the Charleston Classic. It's always good to get an early season challenge for our team in a tournament setting," said head coach Earl Grant in May. “We really look forward to this opportunity to compete as we pursue greater Heights."

The main bracket of the event consists of Clemson, Georgia, West Virginia, and Xavier while Boston College, Davidson, Tulane, and Utah State play in the additional bracket. 

It will take place at TD Arena in Charleston, S.C., on Nov. 21 and 23. 

The tournament is just two of multiple games for Boston College’s non-conference schedule. 

The Eagles open their season on Nov. 3 at Florida Atlantic and has a road games at Temple on Nov. 15. 

Boston College’s home slate includes The Citadel (Nov. 6), Central Connecticut State (Nov. 11), Hampton (Nov. 18), Harvard (Nov. 26), LSU (Dec. 3), New Haven (Dec. 6), FDU (Dec. 22), and Le Moyne (Dec. 28). 

The team also has a neutral site game at MassMutual Center in Springfield against UMass on Dec. 10 in the Hall of Fame Classic. 

The Eagles’ conference opponents have been announced but the dates and times have not. 

Boston College is set to play two games against Notre Dame and Miami, one home and one away for each. 

The team’s home slate includes Cal, NC State, Pitt, Stanford, Syracuse, Virginia, and Wake Forest while its away games will be Clemson, Duke, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, SMU, and Virginia Tech. 

Dates and times for the ACC games will be released at a later date. 

Boston College Men’s Basketball 2025-26 Non-Conference Schedule: 

Oct. 13: at UConn (exhibition) 

Nov. 3: at Florida Atlantic

Nov. 6: vs. The Citadel

Nov. 11: vs. Central Connecticut State

Nov. 15: at Temple

Nov. 18: vs. Hampton 

Nov. 21: vs. Davidson (Charleston Classic)

Nov. 23: vs. Utah State or Tulane (Charleston Classic)

Nov. 26: vs. Harvard 

Dec. 3: vs. LSU (ACC/SEC Challenge)

Dec. 6: vs. New Haven

Dec. 10: vs. UMass (Hall of Fame Classic) 

Dec. 22: vs. FDU

Dec. 28: vs. Le Moyne

Read More:

feed

Published
Kim Rankin
KIM RANKIN

Kim Rankin is the lead writer for Boston College On SI. The 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. She joined Alabama Crimson Tide On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, but has also contributed to Missouri Tigers On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games.

Home/Basketball