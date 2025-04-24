BC Bulletin

Report: Former Boston College Men's Basketball Guard Transferring to Coastal Carolina

The graduate spent one season with the Eagles.

Kim Rankin

Mar 8, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston College Eagles guard Joshua Beadle (7) handles the ball as Pittsburgh Panthers guard Amsal Delalic (52) defends during the first half at the Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Boston College men’s basketball transfer guard Joshua Beadle has found his new home. 

The former Eagle is transferring to Coastal Carolina, according to senior national recruiting analyst for On3Sports Jamie Shaw.

“Boston College transfer Josh Beadle has committed to Coastal Carolina @On3sports is told,” said Shaw via X.

Beadle spent one season with the Eagles after transferring last offseason from Clemson. 

During his time in Chestnut Hill, he appeared in 31 games which included 16 starts and averaged 18.1 minutes, 5.9 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game. 

In his three seasons with the Tigers, the Columbia, S.C., native averaged 2.6 points in 65 games played.

As a prospect, Beadle was a three-star from the class of 2021 and ranked No. 173 nationally, No. 16 in combo guards, and No. 7 in the state of S.C., according to 247Sports Composite. 

The outlet currently has him rated as a three-star transfer and ranks No. 447 overall and No. 45 in combo guards. 

Beadle’s decision to enter the transfer portal was first announced by Shaw on March 25, the second Eagle to do so. 

In total, he was one of four Boston College players to enter the portal and third to find a new home. He joined forward Elijah Strong, who transferred to South Carolina, guard Dion Brown, who transferred to St. Louis, and guard Chas Kelley III. 

He joins a Chanticleers team that went 10-22 overall and 3-15 in conference (Sun Belt) play during the 2024-25 season. 

Beadle has one season of eligibility remaining.

