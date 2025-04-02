The Extra Point: The Transfer Portal Is Open and Boston College Needs to Get to Work
Now that Boston College men’s basketball guard Donald Hand Jr. has announced his return to the program for the 2025-26 season, the Eagles have a ton of work to do in the transfer portal.
The sophomore started in all 31 games and averaged 33.2 minutes, 15.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game, but they are going to need more from him and his team if they want to have a positive record in the 2023-24 season.
They have started quickly in the portal adding Missouri transfer guard/forward Aidan Shaw. This will not be the needle mover for the program, but Shaw is a talented player despite his limited time on the court for the Tigers.
He appeared in 93 games, which included 12 starts, and averaged 12.1 minutes and 3.0 points. 2.5 rebounds, and 0.2 assists per game. He can grow into a solid role player, but they still need more.
Boston College Men's Basketball Portal Tracker: April 1, 2025
The Eagles have lost multiple players from the portal, and an effort of NIL needs to be focused on the program. Baseball is not talked about, football is trying to find its footing with the second year of Bill O'Brien, while hockey continues to be one of the, if not the best sports coming out of the school. Basketball is in the back burner of a conference that thrives off the sport.
The Eagles have to get with the program of NIL, and many may even make a head coaching change shortly. Look at the ACC and the amount of new blood that has entered over the past three years. Everyone is improving except for BC. It starts with finding the right players, and the portal has a lot of hidden gems that could be used in a new situation. Scouting has to be perfect, and so does the coaching staff of the Eagles.