What Went Right for Boston College Against Virginia Tech
Boston College may not get to experience the NCAA Tournament this season, but its gotten to experience pretty much every type of game possible.
They’ve had overtime games, a blowout win, a few blowout losses and two high scoring games that nearly reached 200 points. After Tuesday night, they can add a low-scoring defensive battle to the list.
The Eagles picked up their third ACC win in a 54-36 slugfest against Virginia Tech (11-15, 6-9 ACC) on Tuesday night. Boston College’s defense got its turn in the spotlight. Here are three stats that highlight the defensive performance against the Hokies:
11
That’s how many points the Eagles allowed Virginia Tech to score in the first half of Tuesday’s game. The Hokies made just 5-of-25 field goal attempts, one three pointer and no free throws. It’s the fewest points scored in the first half of an ACC game since 2020.
Virginia Tech ended the game with a field goal percentage under 30 percent and was 15.8 percent on its three-point attempts.
17
That’s how many turnovers the Eagles forced from Virginia Tech. Boston College’s defense had a total of nine steals and five blocks with Roger McFarlane recording three steals himself.
10
That’s how many points Virginia Tech’s leading scorer had in Tuesday’s game. Mylyjael Poteat was 5-of-9 from the field and three other Virginia Tech players had seven points each.
Boston College will return to the court on Saturday when the Eagles host Georgia Tech (13-13, 7-8 ACC). Tipoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. on ACC Network.