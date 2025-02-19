BC Bulletin

What Went Right for Boston College Against Virginia Tech

Boston College's defense had one of its best games of the season against Virginia Tech and here are three stats that highlight the great night.

Taylor Hodges

Boston College Eagles head coach Earl Grant reacts tot he referee during the second half of the game against North Carolina State Wolfpack at Lenovo Center.
Boston College Eagles head coach Earl Grant reacts tot he referee during the second half of the game against North Carolina State Wolfpack at Lenovo Center. / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
In this story:

Boston College may not get to experience the NCAA Tournament this season, but its gotten to experience pretty much every type of game possible.

They’ve had overtime games, a blowout win, a few blowout losses and two high scoring games that nearly reached 200 points. After Tuesday night, they can add a low-scoring defensive battle to the list.

The Eagles picked up their third ACC win in a 54-36 slugfest against Virginia Tech (11-15, 6-9 ACC) on Tuesday night. Boston College’s defense got its turn in the spotlight. Here are three stats that highlight the defensive performance against the Hokies:

11

That’s how many points the Eagles allowed Virginia Tech to score in the first half of Tuesday’s game. The Hokies made just 5-of-25 field goal attempts, one three pointer and no free throws. It’s the fewest points scored in the first half of an ACC game since 2020.

Virginia Tech ended the game with a field goal percentage under 30 percent and was 15.8 percent on its three-point attempts.

17

That’s how many turnovers the Eagles forced from Virginia Tech. Boston College’s defense had a total of nine steals and five blocks with Roger McFarlane recording three steals himself.

10

That’s how many points Virginia Tech’s leading scorer had in Tuesday’s game. Mylyjael Poteat was 5-of-9 from the field and three other Virginia Tech players had seven points each.

Boston College will return to the court on Saturday when the Eagles host Georgia Tech (13-13, 7-8 ACC). Tipoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. on ACC Network.

Boston College Eagles On SI:

feed

Published
Taylor Hodges
TAYLOR HODGES

Taylor Hodges is a staff writer for Vanderbilt Commodores On SI covering all-things Vanderbilt. Taylor brings more than a decade’s worth of award-winning sports writing, photography and video experience covering every level of sports – from Little League baseball to professional sports and other sports like hunting and fishing. Taylor is fueled by his lifelong passion for sports that began the same day Kirk Gibson hit his legendary World Series walk-off home run, Arkansas beat Texas in Austin and No. 4 Notre Dame beat No. 1 Miami in the Catholics vs. Convicts game.

Home/Basketball