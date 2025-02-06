BC Bulletin

Where Boston College Men's Basketball Sits in ACC Standings After Louisville Loss

The Eagles stayed put in the conference after their loss to the Cardinals on Wednesday night.

Feb 5, 2025; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Boston College Eagles guard Dion Brown (1) controls the ball while Louisville Cardinals guard Reyne Smith (6) defends during the second half at Conte Forum. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
The Boston College Eagles men’s basketball team lost to the Louisville Cardinals 84-58 on Wednesday night inside Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Mass. 

With the loss, the Eagles fell to 10-12 overall and 2-9 in ACC play, however they did not move in the ACC standings. Boston College still ranks 16th in the conference in front of NC State, who is 17th (2-9 ACC, 9-13 overall), and Miami, who is 18th (1-10). 

Not much changed in the standings after the midweek games this week. Duke remained the top-ranked team in the conference with a perfect 12-0 ACC record, followed by Clemson at No. 2 (10-2 ACC, 18-5 overall), and Louisville at No. 3 (10-2 ACC, 17-6 overall). 

SMU is fourth (9-3 ACC, 18-5 overall) followed by Wake Forest in fifth (9-3 ACC, 17-6 overall), Stanford in sixth (7-5), UNC in seventh (6-5), Pitt in eighth (5-6), Florida State in ninth (5-7 ACC, 14-9 overall), Cal in tenth (5-7 ACC, 12-11 overall), Georgia Tech in 11th (5-7 ACC, 11-12 overall), Virginia Tech in 12th (5-7 ACC, 10-13 overall), Notre Dame in 13th (4-7), Virginia in 14th (4-8 ACC, 11-12 overall), Syacuse in 15th (4-8 ACC, 10-13 overall), Boston College in 16th, NC State in 17th, and Miami in 18th.

Teams are looking to finish in the top 15 so they can compete in the 2025 ACC Tournament which will be held from March 11-15 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.

Boston College can try to get closer to the 15th spot on Saturday afternoon as it travels to Syracuse, N.Y., to take on the Syracuse Orange. Tipoff is set for 3:15 p.m. ET on The CW.

Kim Rankin is a 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. She joined On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, Missouri Tigers On SI, and now Boston College Eagles On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games. Connect with Kim on X/Twitter at @kmrankin1 and follow the site at @BostonCollegeSI.

