Where Boston College Men's Basketball Sits in ACC Standings After Louisville Loss
The Boston College Eagles men’s basketball team lost to the Louisville Cardinals 84-58 on Wednesday night inside Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Mass.
With the loss, the Eagles fell to 10-12 overall and 2-9 in ACC play, however they did not move in the ACC standings. Boston College still ranks 16th in the conference in front of NC State, who is 17th (2-9 ACC, 9-13 overall), and Miami, who is 18th (1-10).
Not much changed in the standings after the midweek games this week. Duke remained the top-ranked team in the conference with a perfect 12-0 ACC record, followed by Clemson at No. 2 (10-2 ACC, 18-5 overall), and Louisville at No. 3 (10-2 ACC, 17-6 overall).
SMU is fourth (9-3 ACC, 18-5 overall) followed by Wake Forest in fifth (9-3 ACC, 17-6 overall), Stanford in sixth (7-5), UNC in seventh (6-5), Pitt in eighth (5-6), Florida State in ninth (5-7 ACC, 14-9 overall), Cal in tenth (5-7 ACC, 12-11 overall), Georgia Tech in 11th (5-7 ACC, 11-12 overall), Virginia Tech in 12th (5-7 ACC, 10-13 overall), Notre Dame in 13th (4-7), Virginia in 14th (4-8 ACC, 11-12 overall), Syacuse in 15th (4-8 ACC, 10-13 overall), Boston College in 16th, NC State in 17th, and Miami in 18th.
Teams are looking to finish in the top 15 so they can compete in the 2025 ACC Tournament which will be held from March 11-15 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
Boston College can try to get closer to the 15th spot on Saturday afternoon as it travels to Syracuse, N.Y., to take on the Syracuse Orange. Tipoff is set for 3:15 p.m. ET on The CW.