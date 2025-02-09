Where Boston College Men's Basketball Sits in ACC Standings After Syracuse Loss
The Boston College Eagles men’s basketball team suffered a road loss to the Syracuse Orange 95-86 in triple overtime on Saturday.
In the overtime thriller, the Eagles battled back from an 11-point second half deficit and forced the game into OT after a three-pointer by guard Fred Payne with 1.2 seconds left in regulation. Boston College was ahead 83-76 in double overtime and got outscored 19-3 down the stretch.
With the loss, Boston College fell to 10-13 overall and 2-10 in ACC play.
The defeat did not drop the Eagles in the ACC standings, but did move them farther from that 15th spot.
Currently, Boston College is 16th in the conference, narrowly ahead of NC State (2-10 ACC, 9-14 overall), who is 17th, and Miami (1-11), who is 18th.
As for the rest of the conference standings, Duke remains the top-ranked team (12-1), followed by Clemson in second (11-2 ACC, 19-5 overall), and Louisville (11-2 ACC, 18-6 overall) in third.
Wake Forest moved into fourth (10-3) while SMU is in fifth (9-3), Stanford in sixth (8-5), UNC in seventh (7-5), Virginia Tech in eighth (6-7), Pitt in ninth (5-7 ACC, 14-9 overall), Florida State in tenth (5-7 ACC, 14-9 overall), Cal in 11th (5-8 ACC, 12-12 overall), Virginia in 12th (5-8 ACC, 12-12 overall), Georgia Tech in 13th (5-8 ACC, 11-13 overall), Syracuse in 14th (5-8 ACC, 11-13 overall), and Notre Dame in 15th (4-8).
With the regular season winding down, teams are trying to finish in the top 15 of the conference so they can participate in the 2025 ACC Tournament from March 11-15 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
Boston College will look to gain ground in the conference race on Wednesday night as it hosts the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET on either ESPN2 or ESPNU.