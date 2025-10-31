BC Men's Basketball Returns to Conte Forum in One Week: The Rundown
Boston College men's basketball will return to Chestnut Hill on Thursday, Nov. 6 at 7:00 p.m. ET when the Eagles take on The Citadel. Before BC returns to Conte Forum, let's take a look back at the Eagles' last three home openers.
2024-25
The Eagles begun their 2024-25 season against familiar opposition. On Nov. 4, 2024, BC defeated The Citadel by a score of 69-60.
The Citadel hung tight with the Eagles throughout the matchup, trailing by just two points with 1:44 left in the first half. BC finished the first half on a 10-3 run, holding a nine-point advantage at the break. Both teams scored 32 points in the second half as BC opened its season with a victory.
Donald Hand Jr. led BC with 22 points, making all of his 11 shots from the free throw stripe. His aggressiveness was on display in BC's opening exhibition match against UConn on Oct. 13 as he shot 12-18 from the line.
2023-24
BC opened its 2023-24 campaign with a comfortable 89-70 victory over Fairfield. Golden State Warriors center Quinten Post tallied 31 points on just 14 shots from the field. He also recorded a double-double, grabbing 11 rebounds while adding four blocks.
Jaeden Zackery was the only other Eagle in double digits, as he added 10 points, four assists, and three rebounds. Four Eagles came close, as Claudell Harris Jr., Devin McGlockton, Mason Madsen, and Hand Jr. posted nine points apiece.
2022-23
The 2022-23 season began in thrilling fashion for BC:
Prince Aligbe's layup as time expired lifted the Eagles over Cornell, 79-77. Aligbe showed out all game long, tallying 16 points and nine rebounds. CJ Penha Jr. added 15 points, as both Makai Ashton-Langford and T.J. Bickerstaff had 12 points of their own.
The Eagles will be hoping to start their season off on a high note against The Citadel.
Here is The Rundown, your daily stop for all Boston College Eagles news, for Friday, Oct. 31.
Friday's Schedule:
Women's Hockey: at Vermont, 11:00 a.m. ET | Watch | Live Stats | Preview
Men's Soccer: vs. Saint Joseph's, 7:00 p.m. ET | Watch | Live Stats | Preview
Volleyball: at No. 15 Miami, 7:00 p.m. ET | Live Stats | Preview
Men's Hockey: at Northeastern, 7:00 p.m. ET | Watch | Live Stats | Preview
Thursday's Results:
Women's Soccer: Virginia 2, Boston College 0
Men's Hockey: Northeastern 4, Boston College 1
Countdown to Boston College Men's Basketball Season Opener:
4 days.
Did You Notice?
BC Football players shared what they wore for Halloween growing up. The Eagles will take on No. 12 Notre Dame on Saturday, Nov. 1, at 3:30 p.m. ET.
With four days until the season opener, BC Men's Basketball has released another episode of its all-access series.
Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:
[On playing in the WNBA Finals after coming out of retirement] “I’m just happy to be along for the journey. It’s really just a tribute to the rest of the team.”
- Carolyn Swords
